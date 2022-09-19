Read full article on original website
Immortality review – a spellbinding cinephile puzzle about a vanished actor
In the late 1960s, Marissa Marcel was an actor on the brink of Hollywood success. Beautiful, young and talented, she was selected from thousands in an open casting to star in a famous (and famously mean) director’s hypersexual arthouse-cinema adaptation of an 18th-century gothic horror novel. But the resultant movie was never released – and neither was her next picture. Marissa disappeared for years, resurfacing for a comeback role in the 1990s in another movie that never made it to theatres, before vanishing for good.
MOVIES: I Came By - Review
I Came By is a laboured, meandering thriller that feels its length – it comes in close to two hours when the reality is a tight 90 minutes would have helped this one so much. It’s set in London and is the latest film from Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari, his third feature, on the back of the less than successful Wounds which was also largely buried on Netflix with little to no promotion, much like I Came By, which arrives in the top 10 chart and not much fanfare and in this case it's easy to see why.
John Wayne’s Wife Still Gets ‘Goosebumps’ From 1 of His Most Epic Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne impressed his wife with 1 scene, in particular, that still gives her goosebumps when she thinks about it.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war
The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
Eugenio Derbez Developing Workplace Comedy Series ‘They Came At Night’ With Vix+
Eugenio Derbez is developing the workplace comedy series They Came At Night with ViX+ under the first-look deal between 3Pas Studios and TelevisaUnivision. They Came At Night is inspired by true events and it gives a behind-the-scenes look at the group of underdogs who went on to create the critically acclaimed Spanish version of the 1930 horror classic, Dracula. While Bela Lugosi filmed Dracula during the day on the Universal lot, at the end of each day another cast and crew arrived to make the same exact movie… only in Spanish. Using the same sets, costumes, and a translated version of the...
Barbarian Review: A Creepy Descent Into Horror Fun
Barbarian is a unique horror movie experience in that can't really be discussed without ruining the experience (good or bad) for the viewer. The tagline is simple enough, "A woman staying at an AirBnB discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems;" what can be said about it without any risk of spoilers is that writer/director Zach Cregger takes that starting point and makes an ambitious swing for horror-movie greatness with his debut feature. And, depending on crowd reactions to the many twists and turns this film takes (literally and figuratively) before the end, Cregger may have achieved something that will leave a mark on the horror genre.
Review: ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ retells a familiar story from a different perspective
The obvious elephant in the room when it comes to Netflix’s new limited series Thai Cave Rescue is Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, with two projects with equally high production values revolving around the exact same incident releasing only weeks apart. The latter came armed with an Academy Award-winning...
AFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including ‘Bardo,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘She Said’
The American Film Institute’s Los Angeles-based film festival AFI Fest has revealed this year’s crop of red carpet galas including films from Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Maria Schrader and Florian Zeller. As previously announced, AFI Fest will open with the world premiere of Apple’s Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Nov. 2 and close four days later with the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s The Fabelmans from Steven Spielberg.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Andor,' 'Blonde' and MoreSelena Gomez Documentary 'My Mind and Me' to Open AFI Fest'The Music Man,' Starring Hugh...
Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character
Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
’Bardo’ Trailer: Another Head-Trip From the Director Of ‘Birdman’
From the director of Birdman and The Revenant, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, comes a tale of identity, existential dread, and sheer absurdity. The trailer for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths has been released. The film tells the story of a journalist living in Los Angeles, who has just won a very prestigious award. At that point, he decides to take a quick trip back to Mexico.
Animation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup
My Father’s Dragon, the next movie from Wolfwalkers animation studio Cartoon Saloon; and Little Nicolas, which last spring won the top prize at Annecy, are among the films named to the competition lineup of the Animation Is Film Festival, which kicks off Oct. 21 in Hollywood. Little Nicolas, helmed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, is an animated adaptation of the children’s series by Rene Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempe. My Father’s Dragon, helmed by Oscar nominee Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), is based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book of the same name and will be released this Fall on Netflix.More from The...
Toxica creator thinks NFTs are the future of independent filmmaking
The popularity of services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime and the sheer number of high-budget blockbusters being released in theaters paints a picture of a thriving industry. Looking at the billion-dollar releases on streaming platforms, one would never think that the entertainment industry is struggling. The reality, however,...
Stuff of Nightmares #1 Review: A Peculiar World Full of Promise
Stuff of Nightmares lives up to its name but not in the ways one might expect, and ultimately that's what won me over. "The Monster Makers," part one by R.L. Stine, A.L. Kaplan, Roman Titov, and Jim Campbell sets the tone brilliantly within its first few pages thanks to its mysterious narrator, and Kaplan and Titov raise the tension with every pane, creating a chilling aura around an unassuming house of mystery. When things actually start to reveal themselves Stine puts his foot on the gas and rides the momentum through to its bloody and compelling first act conclusion, and the answers those future stories hold are compelling enough to keep me hooked. While this genre is a bit hit and miss with me in general, Stuff of Nightmares #1 genuinely immersed me into its unsettling and at times gruesome world, and you can consider me captivated.
‘Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths’ Trailer: Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Latest Ambition Is A Personal Fever Dream
What is life beyond our memories? Celebrated filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu journeys through recollections and the truths they conceal in “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” The film, which focuses on an award-winning journalist/documentarian, seems to be a thematic successor to Iñárritu’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).” Part illusion, part reality — the principal aspects of ‘Bardo’ push the audience to question everything.
How A New Documentary Captures The Complexity Of Being A Child Of Immigrants
In "Mija," director Isabel Castro combined music documentaries with the style of "Euphoria" and "Clueless" to tell a more nuanced immigration story.
Review: ‘Bandit’ is a smash and grab story with heart and soul
Bandit prepares to hold up cinemas from Sept 23, telling the tale of Gilbert Galvan Jr, who held up 59 Canadian banks in the 1980s, walking away with over $2 million and a record no one has ever. managed to break. Adapted by Kraig Wenman from the book by Robert...
‘The Silence of the Ants’ Tops Lau Haizetara Forum Awards at San Sebastian Major Doc Event
“The Silence of the Ants,” by documentary filmmaker Francisco Montoro, snagged top prizes at the 18th Lau Haizetara Documentary Co-Production Forum, part of the San Sebastián Festival. The documentary took the Ibaia–Elkargi Award for best project at the pitching session, plus the Distribution and Festival Consultancy Treeline Award and the Fipadoc Biarritz Award. Produced by Apnea Films, “The Silence of the Ants” follows a Spanish couple who traveled to the Ukraine in 2015 to find the seven-year-old girl they hosted for temporary foster care. Federation Spain’s “Carapirú: El Superviviente,” by Aner Etxebarria and Pablo Vidal, took The Ibaia – Bilibin Circular Prize for...
A documentary theater is opening in Chinatown’s historic Firehouse Building
A new home for documentary cinema will open in a historic Chinatown building this weekend. Firehouse will be Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV)’s Cinema for Documentary Film. The 67-seat theater will screen feature first-run films, curated shows and repertory works. It boasts 4K projection, 7.1 surround sound, interactive features to connect audiences worldwide, concessions, and an adjoining event space.
