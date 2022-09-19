Read full article on original website
Better Men Society wants solutions after violent week in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating multiple shootings that have happened in the city in recent days. At least six shootings have taken place over the past three days. The shootings began Sunday night when police say 26-year-old Booker Tarvin was shot and killed at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive. […]
WAPT
Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
WLBT
Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
WLBT
Hazlehurst police chief fired, assistant chief temporarily steps up
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The top cop in Hazlehurst was ousted during a special Board of Alderman meeting on Monday. Mayor Kenneth Ramsey says Police Chief Darian Murray was relieved of his duties due to a lack of leadership over the last year. “It’s nothing personal, we’re just going in...
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
eenews.net
Bipartisan lawmakers push Hill probe of Miss. water woes
Bipartisan leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday that Mississippi’s Republican leaders should appear on Capitol Hill to discuss whether the city of Jackson was starved of funds, a factor that’s been blamed for fueling a water crisis there. “How does a city that size not...
Jackson neighbors file lawsuit over city’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first federal class action lawsuit has been filed by Jackson residents over the collapse of the city’s water system. As the city works to find solutions to Jackson’s unstable water system, some Jackson residents have chosen the legal route to try and solve the issues. The lawsuit filed on Friday […]
Madison County Journal
1 shot near Harvey Crossing
A Canton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in the Harvey Crossing subdivision off of Yandell Road near Deerfield Tuesday afternoon, the authorities said. Xavier Amir Gilbert, 19, 147 Links Drive in Canton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident,...
WLBT
JPD investigating 4 different shootings in under 24 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating four different shootings that happened in less than 24 hours. Here are the only details police have released of each crime. 20-year-old Charles Blackman was shot in both legs as he slept, waiting on his food at the Waffle House...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Local tapped as Holmes chief
Canton native Da’Varius Jackson recently joined the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus as the new police chief. He comes to Holmes after eight years working for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police department. A Holmes alumnus, Jackson earned an Associate of Arts from the college and played...
WAPT
Apartment residents say they walk outside to smell of sewage
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents of a Jackson apartment complex said they have been dealing with an unsightly and stinky situation for months. The residents at Southside Terrace Apartments off Siwell Road, said they are met with the sight and smell of raw sewage when they walk out their front doors. It's especially frustrating for residents who live on the ground floor.
850wftl.com
Water problems in Jackson, Mississippi, go deeper than pipes, experts say
(JACKSON, Miss.) — When Jackson, Mississippi, residents lost access to clean water late last month, federal, state and local officials scrambled to fix an infrastructure problem deeper than just money could solve. In August, historic flooding in Mississippi damaged a major pump at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the...
WLBT
Customers accuse Richland gun shop owner of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers of 144 Tactical, a gun shop in Richland, are accusing the owner of damaging their guns — and in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. “They don’t need to just be touching anybody’s guns, or they don’t know...
WAPT
1 injured in shooting at Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning. According to police, Charles Blackman, 20, was sleeping in a white Honda Accord while he and his girlfriend waited for their food at the Waffle House on Highway 18. While he slept, someone drove by at about 3:30 a.m. and fired shots into the car, striking him in both legs.
WLBT
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate several shootings in day's span
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police responded to several shootings in the past 24 hours, including one that was fatal. A teenager who had been shot twice while lying in bed at a home on Myers Avenue was found by his grandmother. Police said officers were called hours earlier to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
WLBT
Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
WLBT
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
WAPT
Jackson firefighters battle structure fire in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Tires are fueling a fire that's still burning at an abandoned building near downtown Jackson, hours after firefighters first responded. Assistant fire Chief Patrick Armon said the fire was first reported about 4 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Monument and Palmyra streets. Thick black smoke could be seen from around the metro.
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
