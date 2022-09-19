These North Alabama students are National Merit Semifinalists

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 70 students across North Alabama were selected as National Merit Semifinalists — staking their claim as some of the top students in the entire state.

According to nationalmerit.org, around 1.5 million students apply for the program each year. 16,000 of those are designated as semifinalists, or the highest scoring students on the PSAT/NMSQT in their individual state.

From that pool of students, the field will be narrowed even more to name the finalists for three types of merit scholarships:

$2,500 National Merit Scholarships

Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards

Learn more about the process of how to apply for the National Merit Scholarship Program here .

In the State of Alabama, the Madison City school system boasted the most students selected from an individual school district with 32. MCSS was followed by Vestavia Hills with 21 students and Hoover at 18 students.

“These results once again prove that it does not matter where you live or go to school in Madison, every school is one of the nation’s best,” said Dr. Ed Nichols, the Superintendent of Madison City Schools.

The students selected as National Merit Semifinalists in North Alabama include:

Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering

Joshua D. Letlow

Athens High School

Asa H. Savoie

Boaz High School

Adit N. Patel

Bob Jones High School

Thais R. Arslanbekov

Elaine V. Bao

Neha S. Chopade

Puja S. Chopade

Anna E. Digges

Vincent T. Dinh

Kennedy G. Gore

Williams B. Hu

Bryce C. League

Cam N. Nguyen

Justin J. Pan

Ashwin Prabhakar

Lilian Qu

Pranav N. Ramesh

Soorya N. Ramesh

Craig H. Stephenson

Alexander M. Stern

Constance Wang

Jonathan L. Yang

Brooks High School

Benjamin M. Underwood

Grissom High School

Erin F. Howard

Danielle I. Kim

Hannah K. Lemons

Guntersville High School

Evan B. Hill

Hartselle High School

Brody Boster

Jacob E. Bowling

Reid Ellis

Eli Moore

Parker Stewart

Homeschool (Madison City)

Zoe M. Molloy

Caleb S. Stubbs

Huntsville High School

Ian Burch

Daniel J. Coffman

Joseph McCallion

Elizabeth G. Sierzego

Nake Singh

Payton Wessells

James Clemens High School

Sohail M. Baig

Yuti Das

Sherwood Dong

Ramshreyas R. Gade

Christopher Kang

Punarvi S. Mandadapu

Shaivi Pandey

Tevin Park

Pranav C. Somu

Elizabeth K. Swaine

Joshua X. Wong

Jeremiah J. Yang

Jerry Zheng

Lindsey Lane Christian Academy

Joshua H. Harbin

Marshall Christian Academy

Natasha E. Roden

Mars Hill Bible School

Tyler D. Foster

Muscle Shoals

Riley W. Davis

James T. Stoddard

Henry E. Waldrop

New Century Technology High School

Ella R. Duus

Providence Classical School

Marianne C. Taylor

Randolph School

Finlay S. Dwyer

Quinn C. Moore

Pong Somboon

Sparkman High School

Regan A. Beavers

Emily R. Centamore

Joshua L. Stover

St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Catherine Hare

Westminster Christian Academy

Luke Fowler

Jennifer Hamilton

Lori B. Madison

Anna C. Murphree

