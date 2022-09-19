ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

These North Alabama students are National Merit Semifinalists

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 70 students across North Alabama were selected as National Merit Semifinalists — staking their claim as some of the top students in the entire state.

According to nationalmerit.org, around 1.5 million students apply for the program each year. 16,000 of those are designated as semifinalists, or the highest scoring students on the PSAT/NMSQT in their individual state.

From that pool of students, the field will be narrowed even more to name the finalists for three types of merit scholarships:

  • $2,500 National Merit Scholarships
  • Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards
  • College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards

Learn more about the process of how to apply for the National Merit Scholarship Program here .

In the State of Alabama, the Madison City school system boasted the most students selected from an individual school district with 32. MCSS was followed by Vestavia Hills with 21 students and Hoover at 18 students.

“These results once again prove that it does not matter where you live or go to school in Madison, every school is one of the nation’s best,” said Dr. Ed Nichols, the Superintendent of Madison City Schools.

The students selected as National Merit Semifinalists in North Alabama include:

Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering

  • Joshua D. Letlow
Athens High School

  • Asa H. Savoie

Boaz High School

  • Adit N. Patel

Bob Jones High School

  • Thais R. Arslanbekov
  • Elaine V. Bao
  • Neha S. Chopade
  • Puja S. Chopade
  • Anna E. Digges
  • Vincent T. Dinh
  • Kennedy G. Gore
  • Williams B. Hu
  • Bryce C. League
  • Cam N. Nguyen
  • Justin J. Pan
  • Ashwin Prabhakar
  • Lilian Qu
  • Pranav N. Ramesh
  • Soorya N. Ramesh
  • Craig H. Stephenson
  • Alexander M. Stern
  • Constance Wang
  • Jonathan L. Yang

Brooks High School

  • Benjamin M. Underwood

Grissom High School

  • Erin F. Howard
  • Danielle I. Kim
  • Hannah K. Lemons

Guntersville High School

  • Evan B. Hill

Hartselle High School

  • Brody Boster
  • Jacob E. Bowling
  • Reid Ellis
  • Eli Moore
  • Parker Stewart

Homeschool (Madison City)

  • Zoe M. Molloy
  • Caleb S. Stubbs

Huntsville High School

  • Ian Burch
  • Daniel J. Coffman
  • Joseph McCallion
  • Elizabeth G. Sierzego
  • Nake Singh
  • Payton Wessells

James Clemens High School

  • Sohail M. Baig
  • Yuti Das
  • Sherwood Dong
  • Ramshreyas R. Gade
  • Christopher Kang
  • Punarvi S. Mandadapu
  • Shaivi Pandey
  • Tevin Park
  • Pranav C. Somu
  • Elizabeth K. Swaine
  • Joshua X. Wong
  • Jeremiah J. Yang
  • Jerry Zheng

Lindsey Lane Christian Academy

  • Joshua H. Harbin

Marshall Christian Academy

  • Natasha E. Roden

Mars Hill Bible School

  • Tyler D. Foster

Muscle Shoals

  • Riley W. Davis
  • James T. Stoddard
  • Henry E. Waldrop

New Century Technology High School

  • Ella R. Duus

Providence Classical School

  • Marianne C. Taylor

Randolph School

  • Finlay S. Dwyer
  • Quinn C. Moore
  • Pong Somboon

Sparkman High School

  • Regan A. Beavers
  • Emily R. Centamore
  • Joshua L. Stover

St. John Paul II Catholic High School

  • Catherine Hare

Westminster Christian Academy

  • Luke Fowler
  • Jennifer Hamilton
  • Lori B. Madison
  • Anna C. Murphree
