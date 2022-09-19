ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas family matched with DNA of USS Oklahoma sailor killed in Pearl Harbor

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas family will be given closure for a loved one who was killed in the USS Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor attack more than 80 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYN4A_0i1q5dRI00
Beoin Hume Corzatt

Navy Fireman 1st Class Beoin Hume Corzatt never made it home from WWII. He was stationed aboard the USS Oklahoma on that fateful day of Dec. 7, 1941, when a surprise attack was launched on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii by Japan.

Many of Oklahoma’s crew were still sleeping when the first wave of tornadoes struck, crippling the battleship. More than half of the crew — 429 sailors — lost their lives. Many were trapped when the ship capsized. Oklahoma was righted in 1944 and the remains were recovered but only 35 were able to be identified. The rest remained a mystery for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsCHp_0i1q5dRI00
FILE – In this May 24, 1943 file photo, the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma is lifted out of the water at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo, File)

In 2015, the Department of Defense started a program using DNA analysis with the goal of identifying the remains and returning them to their families for burial.

Although decades passed, and family members who were alive at the time may have died, the US Navy continued to reach out to families for DNA samples to make matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39S2A1_0i1q5dRI00
Crewmen clean the 14-inch guns of the USS Oklahoma’s forward turret. (Credit: US Navy Photo)

“Being able to recover and identify the remains of sailors aid in closure for the families and it is especially important to the Navy to honor these sailors who paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives for our Country,” said Capt. Robert McMahon, director, Navy Casualty Office.

By Dec. 7, 2021, all but 33 of the sailors had been identified. The remains of those 33 were laid to rest with full military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Corzatt who enlisted in Cincinnati, Ohio on Nov. 27, 1939, and moved up the ranks from an apprentice Seaman to a Fireman 1st Class will be buried will full military honors in Hawaii on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

His family members now live in Las Vegas.

The Navy does pay for all expenses associated with the funeral including the lodging and travel for three family members.

The USS Oklahoma was a sister ship to the USS Nevada. The Oklahoma was so badly damaged, that it was decommissioned in 1944. When it was being towed from Hawaii to California, it sunk in a storm. The exact location is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
963kklz.com

Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas

Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Oklahoma#Us Navy#Dna#The Department Of Defense#The Us Navy#The Uss Oklahoma
8 News Now

49th Greek Food Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

David Serrano Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

37-Year-Old Bicyclist David Serrano Dies after Vehicle Crash. The incident happened on September 16th, at about 6:50 a.m., on Charleston Boulevard, west of Sandhill Road. According to reports, Serrano was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk on Charleston Boulevard when he lost control of his bicycle. He then crashed into the rear of a truck headed eastbound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

FBI: Most Wanted Season Four Return

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The popular CBS show FBI: Most Wanted returns tonight for its fourth season. The fugitive task force is back in action to investigate crime and there to lead them is detective Remy Scott played by Dylan Mcdermott. Jillian Lopez caught up him to hear what’s in store
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy