The 2022 Champions of Wyoming High School State Golf
The Wyoming prep golf season was completed last Friday and Saturday with the state championships in Rock Springs, Buffalo, and Wright. Championships were won by individuals and teams to complete the 2022 season. A trio of three-time winners highlighted the play on the links. The Johnson reign continued in 2A...
Worland Handles Green River to Improve to 2-1
Worland is back over the .500 mark in the 3A football ranks as they posted a 41-18 win over Green River on Friday night. The Warriors showed a lot of fortitude with a positive response to a 67-7 loss to Cody the week before. In the opening quarter of Friday's cash, Worland quarterback Kade EWeber went right to work with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Masen Decker to put the Warriors in front 7-0. Worland got serious in the 2nd quarter as they found the end zone 3 times. Weber hooked up with Brock Douzenis for 23 yards and a TD, he also found Court Gonzoles for 63 yards and a score, plus Weber had 33 yard run to the house. In between all of that, Green River did get on the board as Caleb Lake tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nate Mitchell but at the intermission, the Wolves trailed 28-6.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish euthanizes injured deer found by students; buck was illegally shot in Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it is seeking information about the illegal shooting of a mule deer that occurred in the city of Green River last week. Elementary school students found the injured buck mule deer on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Arkansas...
cowboystatedaily.com
Summer of 2022 Challenging for Wyoming Dude Ranches
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Craig Kenyon is living his dream. As the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody, Kenyon usually spends his summers wrangling horses, greeting guests, and managing the business. But staff shortages at the end of the season mean that Kenyon...
sweetwaternow.com
Information Sought on Deer Illegally Shot in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a mule deer that was illegally shot in the City of Green River. The buck deer was found injured by elementary school students on September 15 in the vicinity of Arkansas and Alabama streets. Upon responding to the report of the injured deer, the animal was euthanized by department personnel. A necropsy was conducted in order to determine the cause of injury to the buck; department personnel determined the deer had previously been shot.
wyo4news.com
Uprising, presents to Rock Springs City Council regarding Human Trafficking in SWC
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Uprising, a group based out of Sheridan Wyoming gave a presentation to Rock Springs City Council during its regular session last night September 20, 2022. The organization’s focus is education and awareness of human trafficking and its effect on Wyoming. Key speaker, Terri Markham, co-founder, and executive director presented to the board how human trafficking can present itself, how victims can be missed and how legislation at the state and local levels can help.
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
svinews.com
Woman taken into custody after high speed chase from Kemmerer to Cokeville
Police have arrested a woman after a high speed chase that began in Kemmerer and ended on Highway 89 roughly 10 miles north of Cokeville. Chief Mike Kahre with the Kemmerer Police Department said the incident started about 8:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying she was in distress. Kemmerer PD responded to the industry park area of Kemmerer, near the Lincoln County Detention Center. Upon arrival the officer could smell marijuana. After questioning the female, identified as Alyssa Michalski, she admitted to possession of marijuana and gave some to the officer. According to Chief Kahre, before an arrest could be made, Michalski fled the scene in her vehicle, ramming the Kemmerer Police Officer’s vehicle.
mybighornbasin.com
National Weather Service Puts Bighorn Basin Under Red Flag Fire Warning
Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs, and Washakie Counties are under a Red Flag Warning all afternoon on Monday, Sept. 19, due to a “perfect storm” of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bighorn...
KULR8
11-year-old-boy hit by truck while riding his bike, driver at large
CODY, WY- A child was hit by a car and the driver got away Tuesday night. Cody Police say officers learned a 11-year-old boy was riding his bicycle, across 16th street when someone in a pickup, hit him. The driver left the scene without checking on the child. KULR-8 has...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody City Administrator Stays “Politically Homeless” in Newsletter Column
Amid a wave of partisan political conflicts, Cody’s City Administrator Barry Cook reminds residents that local government tends to be neutral, solution-oriented, and trustworthy. Always a hot-button issue, politics is hotter than ever in 2022. Between a divisive primary season and the upcoming midterm election, people across the nation...
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
