Worland is back over the .500 mark in the 3A football ranks as they posted a 41-18 win over Green River on Friday night. The Warriors showed a lot of fortitude with a positive response to a 67-7 loss to Cody the week before. In the opening quarter of Friday's cash, Worland quarterback Kade EWeber went right to work with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Masen Decker to put the Warriors in front 7-0. Worland got serious in the 2nd quarter as they found the end zone 3 times. Weber hooked up with Brock Douzenis for 23 yards and a TD, he also found Court Gonzoles for 63 yards and a score, plus Weber had 33 yard run to the house. In between all of that, Green River did get on the board as Caleb Lake tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nate Mitchell but at the intermission, the Wolves trailed 28-6.

WORLAND, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO