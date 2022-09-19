ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 3 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Bears are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Bears 20, Texans 14

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Bears were no match for the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 2 after beating the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 1. They'll get another home win here."

Draft Kings : Bears will cover against Texans in Week 3

Erik Buchinger writes: "These are two incredibly bad offenses, and it took everything to keep me away from betting the under 38 here. This is a fairly good situational spot for the Bears as they return home, while the Texans get set to play their second consecutive road game. The Texans offense failed to reach 300 yards of offense in their first two games, and it’s no guarantee they can accomplish that feat at Soldier Field. Let’s go with Chicago by more than a field goal."

NFL Week 3 odds :

Fan Duel : go with the Bears to cover vs. Texans

Adam Taylor McKillop writes: "Chicago is a better team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After a gritty Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears rank 4th in Football Outsiders' pass-defense DVOA metric. The front seven didn't perform nearly as well, but a backfield of Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce doesn't scare me. Even though -120 isn't a great figure, grab Chicago at just 2.5 points while you can before that number increases to 3 or 3.5 points."

Sports Betting Dime : Bears 20.5, Texans 12.9

The site predicts that the Bears will win the game against the Texans in Week 3 in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NlBi_0i1q5HDQ00

Sportsnaut : Texans 20, Bears 17

The site predicts that the Texans will upset the Bears in the NFL Week 3 game.

ESPN : Bears have a 54.4% chance to win the game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Texans a  45% shot at picking up the victory.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?

