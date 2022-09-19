ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

ClickOnDetroit.com

Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
DETROIT, MI
theberkshireedge.com

John F. Rogers, 70, of Lenox

The family of John F. Rogers is saddened to announce that he passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home in Lenox on Saturday, September 10, 2022. John was born on June 3, 1952, to the late Dr. Donald B. and Jean F. Rogers at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He came to Northampton as an infant and was educated in the public schools there, graduating from Northampton High School in 1970 as class president. John received his undergraduate degree from Yale College in 1974 and his law degree from Georgetown University three years later.
LENOX, MA
CBS Detroit

Community meeting to spotlight new Pontiac skate park

(CBS DETROIT) - Happening on Sept. 21, you have the opportunity to join a community meeting surrounding a new skate park coming to Pontiac.The Pontiac Skatepark Project is leading the way on a concrete skatepark in Oakland Park. The current park will be used as a DIY area once the new park is completed at a different location in the park. Marijayne Renny of the Pontiac Skatepark Project says this project is about access. She's hoping more people in the area will become involved in skating once the new park is built."I anticipate a lot of the skaters having lots of...
PONTIAC, MI
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: BMD hosts Berkshire Busk! for the fall; illustration program at Rockwell museum; BAC concert and fundraiser; Benigna Chilla at BCC; The Ancram Center for the Arts opens; Makers Market

Berkshire Mountain Distillers to host Berkshire Busk! throughout fall. Sheffield– Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) has announced a continued collaboration with Berkshire Busk! Roadside to present Live Music Saturdays in their outdoor pavilion during autumn. Musicians will take the stage on Saturdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., rain or shine,...
SHEFFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

New Boston to be listed on National Register of Historic Places

Sandisfield — For those 900 full-time residents who call Sandisfield home (a group among which I count myself), there is lots to love about this off-the-beaten path locale. Situated just north of the Connecticut border at the intersection of Routes 8 and 57, nestled between Sandy Brook and the Farmington River Valley, the ostensibly tiny town’s borders are massive—boasting the most square miles of any town in Berkshire County. Denizens of New Boston have new bragging rights after the village was approved by the Massachusetts Historical Commission and the U.S. Department of the Interior for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
SANDISFIELD, MA
dbusiness.com

Huntington Opens Commercial Bank Headquarters in The District Detroit

Today, Huntington National Bank opened its Detroit’s Huntington Tower at 2025 Woodward Ave. in The District Detroit. Located just south of The Fillmore, the office building will serve as the headquarters for Huntington’s Commercial Bank. It is the first office tower built in downtown Detroit in more than...
DETROIT, MI
Radio Ink

Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak

Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
DETROIT, MI
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Ghent playhouse season; benefit concerts for music education; Art Omi party for reproductive rights; foraging walk at Clark; lecture on gravestone making

Ghent, N.Y.– The Ghent Playhouse has announced its lineup for the 2022-2023 season. Kicking off the 48th year is the one-man comedic play “Buyer & Cellar,” starring Sam Reilly. November 13 is a one-show-only benefit performance of “Aged to Perfection,” with Alaina Warren Zachary and Lisa Carman. Up next is “The Annual Panto – Beauty and the Beast: Ugly is as Ugly Does.” The romantic comedy “Invitation to a March” brings in the new year, and is followed by “Ruthless! The Musical,” an uproarious spoof of iconic Broadway classics. Closing out the season is “The Nether,” a twisting crime drama and haunting sci-fi thriller. The Ghent Playhouse is located at 6 Town Hall Place in Ghent, NY.
GHENT, NY
clarkstonnews.com

Township treasurer steps down

For more than three years, Rachel Loughrin served as the treasurer for Independence Township. Recently, Loughrin stepped down from her role, leaving the township to find a replacement and fill her term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. “I’m leaving the position of treasurer for the same reason most people...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI

