Mooresville, NC

Infant found unresponsive; father, woman face child neglect charges

By Jesse Ullmann
 7 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A father and a woman are facing child neglect charges after an infant was found unresponsive in Mooresville, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to the incident on Sunday at a home on 405 Teeter Road where they learned an unresponsive infant had been transported by Iredell County EMS to an area medical facility.

The father, 25-year-old Mooresville resident Adrian Lyone, said he found the infant unresponsive and called 911.

An initial investigation revealed that 29-year-old Mooresville resident Calinda Steinseifer was asleep when she was awoken by Lyons about the unresponsive infant. Lyons told investigators he fed the baby and then put her down to sleep and then 30 minutes later found her limp and unresponsive.

Investigators then learned from the medical center the baby arrived with brain swelling, bleeding, and hemorrhages and described the incident as un-accidental brain trauma. The infant was then airlifted to another hospital for additional treatment, the sheriff said.

Following the development of the new information from the medical centers, both subjects were interviewed again and Lyons admitted to running into a door and striking the infant’s head two weeks ago, the sheriff’s report indicated. He went on to say the baby would not eat, was crying a lot, and twitching. Steinseifer admitted to knowing about the incident, but did not seek medical attention for fear of getting in trouble, the report stated.

Arrest warrants were issued for both and Lyons faces charges that include felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Steinseifer faces charges that include felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Lyons is being held with no bond and is currently on probation from a previous child abuse charge in Davie County from 2019, records show.

The Department of Social Services is also investigating.

Steinseifer has a criminal history that includes DWI and Lyons has a criminal history that includes drug-related charges.

#Child Abuse#Child Neglect
Queen City News

