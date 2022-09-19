ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Condemned Watertown building being repaired

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Condemned more than a year ago, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon reopen to tenants. The goal is to get it all cleaned up in the next 30 days or so. Last August, the city condemned the building, forcing people out of their homes....
WATERTOWN, NY
Lewis County uses teamwork to address homelessness

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - This fall, groups throughout Lewis County are tackling the issue of homelessness. They’re doing it through teamwork. As the season changes and temperatures drop, groups across Lewis County have joined forces to help keep homeless people out of the cold. And if things pan out, they’ll no longer need to rely on the hospitality of hotels.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Potsdam man prevents state from discontinuing Rotary Club license plates

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam Rotary Club member is responsible for saving and helping design license plates for Rotary members. Michael Griffin wanted to apply for a new plate but found that the plate was close to being discontinued. Griffin spent the last year getting other Rotarians in...
POTSDAM, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
Dozens gather for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered at Watertown City Hall Wednesday for Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day in Jefferson County. Several city and county officials spoke about efforts to get drugs off the streets and spread awareness of the overdose problem. Recovering from her addiction, Amanda Loomis...
WATERTOWN, NY
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s no reason for veterans to pay outlandish fees for their military records. Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser says there’s a scam going around to get veterans to pay for their military discharge papers, which are available to them for free. Moser says...
LOWVILLE, NY
Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Court Street in Watertown will be closed for a couple of days. The street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place on Thursday and Friday while work is underway on the city’s streetscape project. The work is designed to improve pedestrian safety.
WATERTOWN, NY
Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen has voted to abolish its fire department. The village had previously told the volunteer fire department to either hand over control to the village or it would be disbanded. Last week, village officials said a deadline to make a decision was...
COPENHAGEN, NY
Grants for Artists in the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) JEFFERSON, LEWIS & ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES. The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will be awarding $84,000 in funding for local arts events and projects taking place in 2023. Through the New York State Council on the Arts’ State Community Regrants Program, funding is available to support local arts programming throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Applications are open to individual artists, collectives, municipalities, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Gloria J. Lamendola, 72, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Gloria J. Lamendola, age 72, are saddened to announce her passing on Sunday September 18, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home on Thursday September 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM...
MASSENA, NY
Nora Ellen McGregor, 83, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On July 2, 2022, Nora Ellen McGregor (also known as “Ellie”) rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Nora passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in 1938 in Massena, NY to Anne and Gerald Patterson, she spent her life rooted in the North Country. For the past three decades she has spent several months a year in California and came to consider that her second home.
MASSENA, NY
Local doctor recommends getting new Covid booster

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While people may be envisioning life after COVID, a north country doctor says the virus is still here. President Joe Biden recently declared the pandemic over in the United States. Medical Director of the Samaritan Family Health Network Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn says that’s certainty recognition...
WATERTOWN, NY
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Kevin Lee Terrance, 66, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kevin Lee Terrance, age 66 of Ogdensburg will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday (Sept 22, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend. Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
CAPE VINCENT, NY

