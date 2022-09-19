Read full article on original website
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, tragically lost her battle to addiction on September 15, 2022. Despite the tragedy of her death, Brianna was able to save the lives of five people through the gift of organ donation. Brianna was born on May 18, 1988, in Syracuse,...
James R. Alguire, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for James R. “Jim” Alguire will be held on Wednesday September 21, 2022 in Calvary Cemetery at 1:00 PM. James passed away after a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday September 15, 2022. The family has entrusted arrangements to...
Nora Ellen McGregor, 83, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On July 2, 2022, Nora Ellen McGregor (also known as “Ellie”) rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. Nora passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in 1938 in Massena, NY to Anne and Gerald Patterson, she spent her life rooted in the North Country. For the past three decades she has spent several months a year in California and came to consider that her second home.
Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Proctor Lane in Ogdensburg. Mr. Cohen died peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with his daughter Bambi Cohen and his Girlfriend Cheryl Rami at his side. A full obituary will be published...
Potsdam man prevents state from discontinuing Rotary Club license plates
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam Rotary Club member is responsible for saving and helping design license plates for Rotary members. Michael Griffin wanted to apply for a new plate but found that the plate was close to being discontinued. Griffin spent the last year getting other Rotarians in...
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
Hazel M. DeShane, 84, of Raymondville
RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Hazel M. DeShane, 84, a resident of the River Road, Raymondville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. DeShane passed away Monday morning at Rochester General Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Hazel M. DeShane.
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is...
Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, 78, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, age 78, of Fine, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Her burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, 38, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Daniel “Danny” Earl Miller, age 38, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are private with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Danny was born on June...
Lawmakers want Albany to pay for state’s vacant properties in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If it works, it would be a first. Ogdensburg city councillors want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant properties to the city. The state has a lot of abandoned property in Ogdensburg and City Councillor John Rishe wants...
Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is in the spotlight for the direction it’s heading in financially. The city is one of 3 communities in the United States being recognized by the International City/County Management Association at its annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio. The association highlights municipalities that have...
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
TOWN OF HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Official data shows that Lake Ontario is a foot lower than normal. On the St. Lawrence River, water levels are so low that many people are calling the boating season over. “These levels are after Columbus Day. This is middle of November, these...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: A changing of seasons
(WWNY) - It’s the turning of the seasons and our pics this week reflect that. It’s that time of year when we say goodbye to the monarch butterflies, as seen by Chelsey Patchen. And say “hello” to the cooler-temp critters, like a bobcat seen lurking around in Gouverneur....
