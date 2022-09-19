ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Controversial Pitching Decision

Max Scherzer made a triumphant return to the injured list on Monday, throwing six perfect innings in just 68 pitches. The New York Mets then pulled him from the game. Tylor Megill, in his first major league appearance since injuring his throwing shoulder in June, gave up a double to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich to start the seventh before relinquishing a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Kyle Tucker ‘has it all’ for playoff-bound Astros

ST. PETERSBURG — Ordinarily, fans won’t notice a smile on the face of Astros rightfielder Kyle Tucker. Not that he’s unhappy. He’s just focused on his craft. Monday night, though, there was plenty to celebrate. The good times rolled at Tropicana Field as Tucker’s 97-win Astros defeated the Rays 4-0 at Tropicana Field and clinched the American League West Division title.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East

Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mets’ postseason berth

For the first time since 2016, the New York Mets are heading to the MLB Playoffs. The team clinched their postseason berth on Monday night following a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Mets have been dealing with the surging Atlanta Braves while also working through some struggles...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
The Associated Press

Tigers hire Giants GM Harris to oversee baseball operations

BALTIMORE (AP) — Scott Harris was hired Monday as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager. The 36-year-old Harris takes over for Tigers general manager Al Avila, who was fired on Aug. 10. The Tigers went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations. Detroit started the season with high expectations but entered Monday night’s game against Baltimore last in the AL Central at 55-91. “Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive,” Tigers CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement,
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy