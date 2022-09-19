Read full article on original website
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB roundup: Mets seal playoff bid behind Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer earned his 200th career win by tossing six perfect innings on Monday as the visiting New York Mets
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Controversial Pitching Decision
Max Scherzer made a triumphant return to the injured list on Monday, throwing six perfect innings in just 68 pitches. The New York Mets then pulled him from the game. Tylor Megill, in his first major league appearance since injuring his throwing shoulder in June, gave up a double to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich to start the seventh before relinquishing a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez.
Tampa’s Kyle Tucker ‘has it all’ for playoff-bound Astros
ST. PETERSBURG — Ordinarily, fans won’t notice a smile on the face of Astros rightfielder Kyle Tucker. Not that he’s unhappy. He’s just focused on his craft. Monday night, though, there was plenty to celebrate. The good times rolled at Tropicana Field as Tucker’s 97-win Astros defeated the Rays 4-0 at Tropicana Field and clinched the American League West Division title.
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
MLB world reacts to Mets’ postseason berth
For the first time since 2016, the New York Mets are heading to the MLB Playoffs. The team clinched their postseason berth on Monday night following a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Mets have been dealing with the surging Atlanta Braves while also working through some struggles...
Detroit Tigers introduce Scott Harris as president of baseball operations: What he said
We don't yet know who the Detroit Tigers will hire as general manager, but we do know who will have a chief role in making that decision. And the city will get to know him soon. Scott Harris, the new president of baseball operation for the Tigers, will be introduced 2:30 p.m....
Tigers hire Giants GM Harris to oversee baseball operations
BALTIMORE (AP) — Scott Harris was hired Monday as the Detroit Tigers’ president of baseball operations, leaving the San Francisco Giants after three years as general manager. The 36-year-old Harris takes over for Tigers general manager Al Avila, who was fired on Aug. 10. The Tigers went 404-573 under Avila, who failed to take the team to the postseason during seven seasons overseeing baseball operations. Detroit started the season with high expectations but entered Monday night’s game against Baltimore last in the AL Central at 55-91. “Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive,” Tigers CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement,
