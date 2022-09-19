Read full article on original website
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Is the ‘Season of Love’ Claims Showrunner Steven D. Binder
NCIS is starting a new season — and a new era — after the exit of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Season 20 will begin with a special two-hour crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i. Then, it will break away from their familiar patterns and make more episodes character-centric. According to showrunner Steven D. Binder, NCIS …
How many episodes are in NCIS: Hawaii Season 2?
The NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 premiere is almost here. Just how long will we get with the cast this year? How many episodes will be in the season?. We want to know the episode counts for shows. It’s important to know how many episodes will be available to tell a story. When it comes to procedurals, we want to know how long we have with the characters.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Will Special Agent Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak Get Back Together?
With Special Agent Alden Parker and Vivian Kolchak back in the same place, will they get back together? Here's what we know about the 'NCIS' Season 20 exes.
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
The Complete CBS TV Schedule for Fall 2022
The fall TV season is just weeks away, which means that all of your favorite procedurals are returning at long last. The CBS fall 2022 schedule is bringing back heavy hitters NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, S.W.A.T., CSI, and The Equalizer, as well as a handful of brand new crime shows hoping to join the ranks of CBS regulars. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon are also returning, along with Bob Hearts Abishola.
Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits
After much anticipation, the beloved police procedural series NCIS made its much-awaited return to CBS on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Although the Season 20 premiere kicked off a major crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i, many viewers found it hard to concentrate once they realized Mark Harmon's name didn't appear in the opening credits.
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and More
You may have to wait a while for Magnum, P.I. NBC's fall TV season is about to debut, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's 2022 schedule, starting with two fan-favorite franchises. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed
NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
Watch the Chicago PD Season 10 premiere live online
Voight struggles to deal with the loss of Anna as a new chief comes in. Don’t miss the Chicago PD Season 10 premiere on NBC tonight. All eyes are going to be on the Chicago PD Season 10 premiere. This could be Jay Halstead’s last episode. Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the series, and the final episode was supposed to be one called “Let It Bleed.” It turns out that’s the title of the premiere episode.
TVLine Items: HBO Eyes Scanners Series, Ziwe Return Date and More
This news might make your head explode: HBO is developing a Scanners TV series based on the David Cronenberg movie, per The Hollywood Reporter. Cronenberg will executive-produce the project, which is set in “the mind-bending world” of the 1981 film. The potential series follows “two women living on the fringes of modern society who are pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers and thus must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.” William Bridges (Black Mirror, Stranger Things) will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country, Top Boy) attached...
What Time Does ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Med,’ and ‘P.D.’ Premiere on NBC? How To Watch New Episodes of ‘One Chicago’
It’s already been quite the premiere week for NBC. On Monday, The Voice returned with all new episodes, while the Raymond Lee-led Quantum Leap revival debuted at 10:00 p.m. ET (and is now streaming on Peacock). On Tuesday, Season 5 of New Amsterdam premiered, while Thursday night will deliver three hours of new Law & Order episodes (Organized Crime, SVU, and the original).
