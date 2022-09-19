Read full article on original website
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland
In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Biden official grilled after latest Taiwan declaration contradicts policy: 'He said it four times'
An administration official was pressed after President Biden once again declared the U.S. would defend Taiwan if they were attacked by China despite "strategic ambiguity" remaining the presumed official U.S. policy. In a CBS News interview, Biden was asked if U.S. troops would defend Taipei if attacked by Beijing. "Yes,...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
Britain’s Truss doesn’t expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years. Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities...
Facing calls to resign, World Bank's Malpass changes answer on climate crisis
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Under pressure to resign for declining to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming, World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday it was clear greenhouse emissions are causing climate change and defended his record as bank chief.
US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise
CANBERRA, Australia — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the...
Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
Iran's Raisi says "acts of chaos" unacceptable
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran has freedom of expression, but the protests happening now are unacceptable "acts of chaos", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered a probe into the death of a young woman that sparked bloody demonstrations.
China's 'Dongfeng' Missiles Compared to America's Nuclear Arsenal
The U.S. Department of Defense said last year that images showed a suspected 230 silo-based ICBM launch sites in Yumen, Gansu, and Hami, Xinjiang, in China.
‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware
Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
Live updates: U.N. General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is promising new sanctions against Russia after an escalation of its war in Ukraine. Following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers Wednesday night, Borrell said he is certain there would...
Biden set to address U.N.: CBS News Flash Sept. 21, 2022
President Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday. He’s expected to push for unity in support of Ukraine and fighting climate change. The FDA admits its response to the baby formula shortage was slowed by delays in processing a whistleblower complaint. And a fuel leak test is next for NASA’s Artemis moon rocket as it nears its third launch try.
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. senators gave 'positive' feedback on F-16s
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from two U.S. senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to his government.
Justin Trudeau’s team defend his ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ performance
Justin Trudeau’s team have defended the Canadian PM after he was filmed singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at a London hotel, two days before Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Trudeau attended the service at Westminster Abbey yesterday (September 19) along with other world leaders, including US President Joe...
What the papers say – September 22
Widespread condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s latest nuclear threat features across the nation’s papers.The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail carry Liz Truss’s reaction to the Russian president threatening nuclear war amid the conflict in Ukraine, with the Prime Minister vowing a “desperate” Mr Putin would be defeated.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:- ‘Desperate’ Putin will be defeated, says Truss#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/ctYQoIwr8R— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 21, 2022Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/asOGnxkubl— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 21, 2022Meanwhile, The Times, The Guardian and The Independent lead with US President Joe Biden calling Mr Putin’s threats “reckless”,...
Liz Truss commits UK to give Ukraine at least £2.3bn in military aid
Liz Truss is committing to spend at least £2.3 billion next year on military aid to help Ukraine fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Prime Minister pledged the UK will match or exceed the record support given to Volodymyr Zelensky’s “inspirational” troops. Ms Truss announced...
