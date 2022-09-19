ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Associated Press

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

CANBERRA, Australia — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says

Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says "acts of chaos" unacceptable

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran has freedom of expression, but the protests happening now are unacceptable "acts of chaos", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered a probe into the death of a young woman that sparked bloody demonstrations.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is promising new sanctions against Russia after an escalation of its war in Ukraine. Following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers Wednesday night, Borrell said he is certain there would...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden set to address U.N.: CBS News Flash Sept. 21, 2022

President Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday. He’s expected to push for unity in support of Ukraine and fighting climate change. The FDA admits its response to the baby formula shortage was slowed by delays in processing a whistleblower complaint. And a fuel leak test is next for NASA’s Artemis moon rocket as it nears its third launch try.
U.S. POLITICS
NME

Justin Trudeau’s team defend his ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ performance

Justin Trudeau’s team have defended the Canadian PM after he was filmed singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at a London hotel, two days before Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Trudeau attended the service at Westminster Abbey yesterday (September 19) along with other world leaders, including US President Joe...
WORLD
The Independent

What the papers say – September 22

Widespread condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s latest nuclear threat features across the nation’s papers.The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail carry Liz Truss’s reaction to the Russian president threatening nuclear war amid the conflict in Ukraine, with the Prime Minister vowing a “desperate” Mr Putin would be defeated.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:- ‘Desperate’ Putin will be defeated, says Truss#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/ctYQoIwr8R— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 21, 2022Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/asOGnxkubl— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 21, 2022Meanwhile, The Times, The Guardian and The Independent lead with US President Joe Biden calling Mr Putin’s threats “reckless”,...
WORLD

