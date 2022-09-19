Read full article on original website
Authorities ID Man, 28, Shot Dead In Hoboken
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday, Sept. 25 in Hoboken, authorities said. Christopher Garcia, of Hoboken, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso near 560 Marshall Drive around 3:25 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where...
Man Shot to Death in Hoboken
Shortly before 7:30 this morning the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted that its Homicide Unit and the Hoboken Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a male on Marshall Drive. No other details have been released at this time by the Prosecutor’s Office, however, Councilman Ruben Ramos has...
Man killed in construction accident at Hindu temple accused of human trafficking
A 57-year-old man was killed Friday in a construction accident at a Hindu temple in Robbinsville, police said. The man, whose name was not released by police, was a resident of Hillside. Robbinsville police said they were called to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple on North Main Street on...
Paterson police criticized after teen’s beating and arrest during back-to-school event
The Paterson Police are under fire after the release of a bystander video that shows cops beating a teenager during a controversial arrest at a back-to-school block party late last month. Haneif Booker, 19, of Paterson, was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer around 8:40 p.m. on...
2 charged in two-month investigation into handgun found in vehicle: Hoboken police
A 19-year-old and a minor have been charged with weapons possession offenses after a two-month investigation by Hoboken police into a handgun that was found inside a vehicle, authorities said. Davante Gregory, of Jersey City, and the juvenile, whose name was not released because he is a minor, were charged...
Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified
A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
Man suffers laceration over eye in Jersey City dispute
A man suffered a laceration over his left eye in a dispute with another man on Bramhall Avenue Thursday night. The incident, in which a knife was used, occurred just before 10 p.m. on Bramhall between Sackett and Seidler streets, police said in radio transmissions. Police had one person in...
Fatal house fire under investigation in Somerset County
A fatal house fire is under investigation in Somerset County, the prosecutor’s office said. The fire happened on Cliff Street in Somerville early Sunday morning, officials said. It’s unclear how many fatalities there are, or if there were any other injuries. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes...
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in N.J. high school athlete's death
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Twenty-one-year-old Yohan Hernandez of Newark was charged...
Woman Fatally Mowed Down, 4 Men Wounded in Knife Fight Outside NYC Bar: NYPD
A woman died early Saturday morning after police say she was deliberately mowed down by a white sedan moments after a brutal knife fight broke out at a nearby bar in Queens, police said. Officers responded to the deadly hit-and-run crash around 3 a.m. at 120th Street and 97th Avenue...
Second man charged with dragging Kearny fatal stabbing victim out of home, leaving him on other side of road
A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Kearny man this week, but like the first, he has not been charged with the killing. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, was arrested Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and charged with one count of second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Kochell is being held in Hudson County jail.
Ortley Man Pleads Guilty To Scamming Friend For Six Figures
TOMS RIVER – A man faces prison time for ripping off his friend in the amount of $230,000. John Hammond, 70, of Ortley Beach, pled guilty to Theft by Deception, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced. The State will recommend a term of seven years in prison and he will have to pay back the money.
MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says
The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Montclair man, 28, fatally shot in Orange, prosecutor says
A 28-year-old Montclair man was fatally shot in Orange early Thursday, Sept. 22, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. The man, Katon Washington, was found by Orange police suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets about 1 a.m., the prosecutor's office said. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
N.J. firefighter critically hurt in motorcycle crash while headed to work
A Paterson firefighter was in critical condition on Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed while he was traveling to work, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 23 in Franklin Borough in Sussex County, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. It was not clear when the crash occurred. The firefighter, whose...
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
