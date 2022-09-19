Read full article on original website
Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
TxDOT completes upgrades at I-35 and US 183 interchange in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A ribbon-cutting event was held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of major upgrades to the Interstate 35 and US 183 interchange in Austin. The $124.2 million Texas Clear Lanes-funded project added three new flyovers and reconstructed the existing northbound I-35 and northbound US 183 flyover at I-35 and US 183.
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
Texas' iconic Black's BBQ chain illegally let managers keep $230,000 in worker tips, feds say
The order affects 274 workers at Black's, which operates restaurants in Austin, New Braunfels, Lockhart and San Marcos.
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
News Channel 25
Judge dismisses attempt to discipline Texas AG Ken Paxton’s top aide for trying to overturn the 2020 election
A district judge has thrown out the State Bar of Texas’ professional misconduct case against Brent Webster, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s top aide, for his work on a case that challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election. Judge John Youngblood, a judge in Milam County who was...
Central Texas barbecue restaurant fined $230K in back wages for 274 workers
Black's Barbecue was awarding tips to managers, a violation of federal law.
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
Gov. Abbott gives reason for bussing migrants out of state
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped in Alice on Tuesday to speak to the Jim Wells County Republican Party. Abbott spoke on a few topics such as police, business and immigration.
“Don’t California My Texas!,” Unless You’re a Donor for Abbott’s Campaign
It might be time for Gov. Greg Abbott to retire his popular rallying cry, “Don’t California my Texas!,” after all, The Golden State has proven to be a powerful donor, giving him millions of dollars for his gubernatorial campaign. In the past,. Abbott has been known to...
Click2Houston.com
A disabled veteran has waited eight years for a $1 million settlement from the Air Force
Correction, Sept. 21, 2022: An earlier version of a headline on this article said David P. Bighia was illegally fired by the Air Force. The Air Force did not fire him, officials rescinded a job offer. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed...
Unclaimed money to be sent to Texans without having to file a claim
According to the Texas Comptroller's office, it will now send checks to people without requiring them to file a claim. That's because of Texas House Bill 1514, which was passed by lawmakers in 2021.
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin.
tpr.org
That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap
There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Central and South Texas these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a...
Neo-Nazis Protested Near Drag Brunch After Texas GOP Tweeted ‘Alert’
A group of neo-Nazis toting swastikas and transphobic signs gathered near a restaurant hosting a drag brunch in Pflugerville, Texas, Sunday, just days after the state GOP tweeted an “alert” about the event. One man held up a flag featuring a swastika. Another wore a red hat emblazoned...
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
10 Things People Think Are Illegal in Texas That Are Actually Legal
There are plenty of misunderstood and even made up laws in Texas that people believe to be real. Some of the confusion has been caused by actual laws that have changed over time. Other "laws" simply spread as rumors that became so common people came to believe them. It's important...
Mushrooms are sprouting across Central Texas. Why your pet shouldn’t eat them
Mushrooms have been one of the hottest crazes in Central Texas, especially with recent rain in the area. However, mushrooms can be very dangerous for your pet.
