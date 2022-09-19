ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

KVUE

TxDOT completes upgrades at I-35 and US 183 interchange in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A ribbon-cutting event was held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of major upgrades to the Interstate 35 and US 183 interchange in Austin. The $124.2 million Texas Clear Lanes-funded project added three new flyovers and reconstructed the existing northbound I-35 and northbound US 183 flyover at I-35 and US 183.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap

There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Central and South Texas these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a...
AUSTIN, TX

