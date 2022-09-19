Robert Andrew (Andy) Barnett passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at CHI St. Luke’s Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas. Born on September 14, 1942, in Houston, Texas, he was the only child of L.A. and Leola Barnett. Andy graduated from Pasadena High School and attended Texas A&M before enlisting in the U.S. Army. A penchant for languages and international politics led Andy to focus on military intelligence, but after a tour in Viet Nam, he returned to the states and entered civilian life. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and began a new career in law enforcement, participating in many advanced training opportunities including attending the FBI Academy at Quantico, Virginia. After working several years as a policeman, Andy joined Homeland Security, with assignments in San Antonio, Montana, and Guam. After retirement, he returned to East Texas and settled in San Augustine County.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO