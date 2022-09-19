Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Constable's Corner for Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022
So far in the month of September, I have served 40 civil papers. I served two evictions: one in north Jasper and the other in east Jasper. I served two Writs of Possession in east Jasper. I attended a ceremony held at the Jasper County Courthouse to remember and honor...
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
kjas.com
Walter James “Sonny” Kelley
Graveside services celebrating the life of Walter James “Sonny” Kelley, age 73, of Jasper, Texas, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Old Magnolia Cemetery in Holly Springs, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas.
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 198 on 09/15/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022:. Brookeland – 1 (Was 1 on 09/15/22) Jasper – 13 (Was 15 on 09/15/22) Kirbyville – 3 (Was 3 on 09/15/22) Buna – 3 (Was 4 on 09/15/22)
kjas.com
Man arrested in Tyler Co for 1988 Golden Triangle murder pleads out for 20 years
A man who was arrested in Tyler County in 2019 for a 1988 murder in the Golden Triangle has entered a guilty plea in exchange for a 20 year prison sentence. Daniel MacGinnis entered the plea Tuesday afternoon in Judge John Stevens' courtroom in Beaumont. He admitted to using an...
kjas.com
Rose Marie Turner
Rose Marie Turner, 82, of Woodville, passed away, Monday, September 19, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:15 a.m until service time 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church with burial following in Fairview Cemetery all in Woodville. Officiating will be Father Michael Strother. Serving as pallbearers will be Sam Bible, Shawn Bible, Blake Turner, Brian Hamilton, Paul Ortega, and Preston Green.
kjas.com
Robert Andrew "Andy" Barnett
Robert Andrew (Andy) Barnett passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at CHI St. Luke’s Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas. Born on September 14, 1942, in Houston, Texas, he was the only child of L.A. and Leola Barnett. Andy graduated from Pasadena High School and attended Texas A&M before enlisting in the U.S. Army. A penchant for languages and international politics led Andy to focus on military intelligence, but after a tour in Viet Nam, he returned to the states and entered civilian life. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and began a new career in law enforcement, participating in many advanced training opportunities including attending the FBI Academy at Quantico, Virginia. After working several years as a policeman, Andy joined Homeland Security, with assignments in San Antonio, Montana, and Guam. After retirement, he returned to East Texas and settled in San Augustine County.
RELATED PEOPLE
newtoncountynews.net
Arrest Made for Burglary of Habitation
On August 29, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to the burglary of a habitation in the 800th block of CR 3008 in Newton, Texas. Deputy Henry arrived at the residence and spoke to the owner of the camper. The owner reported that his generator was missing. Upon further investigation the perpetrator was identified as 40 year old, Wesley Jared Forward. Forward was arraigned and he lated bonded out of the Newton County Jail.
kjas.com
Rosetta "Tulum" Gilder
Rosetta "Tulum" Gilder was called home to our Lord on September 13, 2022, at Christus Southeast Texas - Jasper Memorial hospital. Rosetta was born on May 16, 1935, in Wells, TX, to Sam and Velma Cooks, who preceded her in death. She was the third born of eight children. Each of her siblings forewent her in death as well. Rosetta later moved to Woodville, Texas, where she met and married her husband, Herman Gilder. To that union was born one child, the late Flora Jean Bronson, and later she gave birth to seven additional children.
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjas.com
Jasper County Commissioners lower tax rate
The Jasper County Commissioners Court met in a regular session on Monday and several items pertaining to the 2023 fiscal year budget were discussed and then adopted. The proposed new tax rate is $0.6132 which is a 3.87cent decrease from this year’s $0.6519 rate. The commissioners voted to use...
Woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night in Jasper County
JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
JCSO searching for driver of truck that ran into a church
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says that deputies are searching for a woman and a pickup truck after she hit the wall of a church and then drove away. Duncan said it occurred at early Tuesday morning at Gateway Tabernacle Church on Highway 96, about 2...
kjas.com
Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg
Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening near the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. What actually happened is not known and the incident is still under investigation. However, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe the man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at his home and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
kjas.com
Glenda Lou Mallet
A Celebration of Glenda Lou Mallet’s Life, age 71, of Burkeville, Texas, will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas with burial following at Sycamore Cemetery in Burkeville, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
KTRE
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
12newsnow.com
One man dead, another man injured in Beaumont shooting Wednesday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old man is dead and another man is in a hospital after a fatal shooting late Wednesday night on the north side of Beaumont. Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting which happened in the 300 block of Simmons Ave. Officers were sent to the scene...
Comments / 1