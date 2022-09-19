Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
James A. Karing, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Karing, 92, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, in Orchard Manor, Grove City, Pennsylvania. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
27 First News
Violet L. Martz, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet L. Martz, 94, formerly of Lisbon, passed away quietly at 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Altercare of Alliance with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Martz was born November 30, 1927 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Adam and...
27 First News
Bradley Joseph Foley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 2, 2022, Bradley Joseph Foley, age 65 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on July 25, 1957. Bradley honorably served his county in the United States Navy was buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Michael John Bruno, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Michael John Bruno, age 74, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1948 to Michael Nicholas and Ada “Rosemary” (Rochford) Bruno. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty”...
27 First News
Laura J. Faunda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home. Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1972 graduate of...
27 First News
Thomas Andrew Krestel, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Andrew Krestel, 71, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family, Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, after a courageous one year battle with pancreatic cancer. On October 10, 1950, Tom was brought into the world by his grandfather, Dr. Henry Helling. He was...
27 First News
Josephine T. Baker, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Josephine T. Baker, 93, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Briarfield Place. She was born on June 30, 1929, in Niles, a daughter of George and Ann Zajac Kral. Josephine received her Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University and taught at Austintown schools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Lester Thomas “Tommy” Ledbetter, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester Thomas “Tommy” Ledbetter, of Masury, Ohio, witnessed an eternal sunset on Sunday, September 18, 2022, while a patient in the Sharon Regional Health Care System, following a brief illness. He was 70. Tommy’s sunrise was March 13, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, as...
27 First News
Glenn M. Mosley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Glenn M. Mosley, Sr. will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Mosley departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The...
27 First News
Cecelia LaRue Chapman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cecelia L. Chapman, 92, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland. Mrs. Chapman was born August 6, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrimon and Martha Jennings Pointer. She was a graduate of The Rayen School in...
27 First News
Michael Ray Stull II, Orwell, Ohio
ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Michael Ray Stull II, age 28 of Orwell, Ohio, passed away suddenly Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1994 to Michael R. Stull and the late Yvonne Bailey. Michael was a loving and caring person who enjoyed the company of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Shawn C. Penson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Shawn C. Penson, 52, departed this life on Monday, August 8, 2022 at University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center. Mr. Penson was born July 22, 1970, in Orange County, California, a son of Lawrence and Joyce Penson. He was a graduate of The Rayen High...
27 First News
Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...
27 First News
John W. Porter, Atwater, Ohio
ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Porter, 69, of Atwater, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massillon, Ohio. Born November 27, 1952, in Canton, Ohio to John E “Jack” and Marie A (Kimbel) Porter, John grew up just outside Alliance,...
27 First News
August E. “Gus” Anderson, Jr., Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – August E. “Gus” Anderson, Jr., 91 of Bessemer, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Hospice House in North Lima. Known as Gus, August was born in Bessemer on November 8, 1930, son of the late August and Anna (Nord) Anderson. August served...
27 First News
Lewis Frank Passek, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis Frank Passek, 95 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born August 24, 1927, in Bristolville, Ohio, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Puscarick) Passek. Lewis was employed as a transformer assembler at...
27 First News
James B. Scarnecchia, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Scarnecchia, Jr., 92 of Niles, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren surrounded by family. He was born July 3, 1930 in Niles, the son of John B., Sr. and Angelica (Mary) DeChristofaro Sarnecchia. John was a...
27 First News
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
27 First News
Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus. Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs...
Comments / 0