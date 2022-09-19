Read full article on original website
‘Mrs. Davis’: Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, & Katja Herbers Join Peacock Drama Series
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man), and Katja Herbers (Evil) have joined the cast of the Peacock drama series Mrs. Davis from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. The series also stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale. In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner. Eugene Kelly also executive produces. Owen Harris will direct and executive produce multiple...
Netflix Unveils Spine-Chilling Trailer of Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
‘The Conners’ EP Teases ‘Major Revelation’ Will Shock the Family in Season 5
Good and not-so-good seem to go hand-in-hand for Lanford, Illinois’ working-class family at the center of The Conners, and that hasn’t changed in Season 5. Picking up a few months after the joyous nuptials of daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to Neville (Nat Faxon) — they honeymoon together on Lake Michigan to save cash — a blast from the past unsettles everyone.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan on almost walking away from The Walking Dead
Fans of The Walking Dead were surprised in March to learn there would be a new spin-off featuring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as Negan and Maggie. But just as surprised were the actual Walking Dead cast and crew. "We didn't know the exact timing of the release of...
‘The Vampire Diaries’: Ian Somerhalder Saved Paul Wesley’s Number Under ‘Stefan’ in His Phone
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley developed a brother-like bond while working on 'The Vampire Diaries' and Somerhalder recently revealed he saved Wesley's name under his character's name, Stefan.
Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More
Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
9-1-1 Returned With One Character Out Of Commission In The Season 6 Premiere, So When Will They Return?
9-1-1 Season 6 was one person short upon its return, so when can fans expect them back?
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline
Happily ever after for Stefan Salvatore? Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have been married since 2019, offering glimpses into their life with their dog, Gregory, before their split. The Vampire Diaries alum started dating Anita Ko Jewelry’s head of wholesale following his split from Phoebe Tonkin. Us Weekly confirmed...
Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. It looks like life in plastic isn't always fantastic. During the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, Margot Robbie recalled feeling totally embarrassed after she and Ryan Gosling were photographed in their matching neon rollerblading outfits while filming a scene for their new movie Barbie.
Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven, 11, Are Twinning in Summer TikTok Dance Video: Watch
Jessica Alba showed off her and daughter Haven's moves in a TikTok dance challenge shared on Instagram Jessica Alba looks more like a big sister than a mom of three! The Honest Company co-founder, 41, twins with daughter Haven Garner, 11, while the duo groove along to a TikTok dance challenge in a throwback video Alba shared on Instagram Tuesday. "From the summer archives 🎞 thx @realadamrose for the dance inspo! 😜👯♀️," she captioned the video. Both Alba and Haven wear pink tank tops and white pants as they perform the dance. Alba...
Ezra Miller believed they were a “Messiah” and recruited followers “in a period of vulnerability”, new report alleges
A new report investigating Ezra Miller’s recent controversies, arrests and legal issues has alleged that the actor believed they were a “Messiah”, “recruited” young people into their circle and “verbally and emotionally abused those around them”. The report, published by Vanity Fair on...
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 19, 2022
Yesterday, Mark Wahlberg reclaimed the honor of being one of the few people to star in two movies on the Netflix Top 10 at the same time when his 2022 religious drama Father Stu entered the ranks alongside the platform’s original buddy comedy Me Time. Today, the Academy Award nominee has reclaimed the honor of starring in the most popular movie on Netflix. To see what other developments have appeared on the trending page (opens in new tab) for Monday, September 19, 2022, read on.
Ashley Greene and Husband Paul Khoury Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kingsley: 'We Love You'
The Twilight actress, 35, and entrepreneur husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first baby together, daughter Kingsley Rainnn Khoury, on Friday, Sept. 16, Greene announced on Instagram Monday. Greene shared the happy news alongside a photo of baby Kingsley wrapped in a red blanket with only her hands visible. "And just...
How “complex” prequel ‘Andor’ turned Star Wars serious
Boba Fett. Obi-Wan Kenobi. Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian. All Disney’s Star Wars shows so far have had a familiar character – or a cute facsimile of a familiar character – to hook you in. They tempt you with a hit of nostalgia, then hope you’ll stay for a new story. The latest Star Wars TV effort, Andor, is taking a braver route. No lightsabers. More talk than action. And at its heart a character even mid-level Star Wars fans may not remember. For the first time, a Star Wars TV series is going to have to survive on the strength of its plot alone. This is Star Wars trying to prove it can be ‘grown up’ telly.
Shania Twain Readies New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ for Friday Release
In 2021, Shania Twain said she was on a mission to put out her best album to date. Now fans will get a taste of that new music on Friday (Sept. 23) with a new song titled "Waking Up Dreaming." The "Up" singer teased a new track on social media,...
‘Criminal Minds’ Original Characters Reid and Simmons Will ‘Still Exist’ on Paramount+ Revival: ‘They Are Not Gone Gone’
The “Criminal Minds” revival on Paramount+ may not feature every original star, but their presence is still felt, showrunner Erica Messer said on Wednesday’s virtual Television Critics Association panel. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who portrayed Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively, on the CBS procedural, are not currently attached and it’s unknown where the characters are. “It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it,” Messer teased. “We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.” The executive producer added that...
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
Mariah Carey is set to release her ‘lost’ 1995 alt-rock album
Mariah Carey has “found” her ‘lost’ 1995 alt-rock album ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ and is set to release it in full, according to a new interview. Back in 2020, Carey revealed in her new memoir The Making of Mariah Carey that she worked on an alternative rock album in the mid-1990s.
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
