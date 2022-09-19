Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
One Big Scam: Virginia Woman Sentenced for Stealing NJ Resident’s Identity
A woman from Norfolk, VA, has been sentenced to a decade in prison after stealing the identity of a person from New Jersey and going on a years-long spending spree. According to federal authorities, 39-year-old Shaneca Moseley engaged in an identity takeover of someone only identified as "C.J.," a New Jersey resident.
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say
A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash
A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
2 dead after small airplane crashes in Cumberland County
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - The investigation is just getting started into what caused a small plane to crash in a South Jersey neighborhood. Both people on board were killed.The crash happened Monday afternoon on Parvins Mill road in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County.State police say both men on board died on impact after they just took off from an airport less than a quarter mile away. "At approximately 1:49 pm troopers responded to a report of an airplane crash just outside Bucks Airport," Sgt. Alejandro Goez, of New Jersey State Police, said. New Jersey State Police say a single engine champion...
NJ Gov. Murphy adopts beagle rescued from Virginia lab
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are among those who rescued dogs from a Virginia lab and breeding facility.The Murphys' new dog, Morty, is one of 4,000 beagles rescued from the facility, which was shut down in July."Well, this guy would have died. They were going to euthanize any of the beagles that were left over. So this was a life-or-death move," Gov. Phil Murphy told "Inside Edition."The dogs were sent to shelters across the country, and all the beagles have now been adopted. Some, like Morty, are living at high-profile addresses.RELATED STORY: Long Island couple adopts beagle rescued from Virginia animal testing labAnother rescued beagle was adopted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
NJ man, 39, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a parkway early Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
N.J. men charged with forged checks, stolen debit cards after traffic stop
Two 25-year-old men from New Jersey were among five arrested in upstate New York last week after being found with multiple forged checks and stolen debit cards when they were pulled over, authorities said. Troopers stopped their car around 2:30 p.m Friday on Interstate 84 in Newburgh for motor vehicle...
Capitol rioter from N.J. who worked at Naval base sentenced to 4 years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the former Naval base employee and Army reservist from Monmouth County convicted of rioting in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. Multiple reporters present at the sentencing in Washington, D.C. reported the sentence via Twitter, saying Hale-Cusanelli will...
Ex-parks employee allegedly robbed city safe multiple times
A man who allegedly stole from the safe at a Fredericksburg city park has been arrested.
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 3