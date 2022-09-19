ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NJ.com

Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash

A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
ELMER, NJ
CBS Philly

2 dead after small airplane crashes in Cumberland County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - The investigation is just getting started into what caused a small plane to crash in a South Jersey neighborhood. Both people on board were killed.The crash happened Monday afternoon on Parvins Mill road in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County.State police say both men on board died on impact after they just took off from an airport less than a quarter mile away. "At approximately 1:49 pm troopers responded to a report of an airplane crash just outside Bucks Airport,"  Sgt. Alejandro Goez, of New Jersey State Police, said. New Jersey State Police say a single engine champion...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

NJ Gov. Murphy adopts beagle rescued from Virginia lab

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are among those who rescued dogs from a Virginia lab and breeding facility.The Murphys' new dog, Morty, is one of 4,000 beagles rescued from the facility, which was shut down in July."Well, this guy would have died. They were going to euthanize any of the beagles that were left over. So this was a life-or-death move," Gov. Phil Murphy told "Inside Edition."The dogs were sent to shelters across the country, and all the beagles have now been adopted. Some, like Morty, are living at high-profile addresses.RELATED STORY: Long Island couple adopts beagle rescued from Virginia animal testing labAnother rescued beagle was adopted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
