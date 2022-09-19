TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are among those who rescued dogs from a Virginia lab and breeding facility.The Murphys' new dog, Morty, is one of 4,000 beagles rescued from the facility, which was shut down in July."Well, this guy would have died. They were going to euthanize any of the beagles that were left over. So this was a life-or-death move," Gov. Phil Murphy told "Inside Edition."The dogs were sent to shelters across the country, and all the beagles have now been adopted. Some, like Morty, are living at high-profile addresses.RELATED STORY: Long Island couple adopts beagle rescued from Virginia animal testing labAnother rescued beagle was adopted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO