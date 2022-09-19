Read full article on original website
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge won't win Triple Crown?
As mentioned by ESPN stats, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge began Tuesday leading all of MLB with 59 home runs, 127 RBI, and an OPS of 1.120. The 30-year-old also notched four hits during this past Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers to improve his batting average for the season to .316. That's good for a tie for second in the American League with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and those two trail only Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins at .317.
Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing
Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
Aaron Judge makes it harder for Shohei Ohtani to win MVP after reaching Triple Crown territory
Aaron Judge is the heavy favorite to win the American League MVP, and for most people, that isn’t even up for debate. But there are still fans out there who believe that even with the historic season the New York Yankees slugger is having, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels still deserves to take home the MVP crown for the second season in a row.
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:. Tuesday’s Game: Hit his 60th home run, keying a five-run rally in the ninth inning that led the Yankees over Pittsburgh 9-8. Wednesday’s Matchup:...
Kyle Schwarber, former Indiana baseball player, makes B1G history with Philadelphia Phillies
Former Indiana baseball star and current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber made B1G history Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. No surprise, it came with the long ball. Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a 3-run home run and a run in the Phillies’ 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays. The...
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
MLB roundup: Mets seal playoff bid behind Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer earned his 200th career win by tossing six perfect innings on Monday as the visiting New York Mets
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. A day after hitting home run No. 60...
Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
Rays' Shane McClanahan pulled vs Astros with neck tightness
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. “He did not want to come out, was not happy about that, but we’re trying to make the best decision,” manager Kevin Cash said. The AL All-Star Game starter and Cy Young Award contender allowed five runs for only the second time this season, pushing his ERA to 2.36. McClanahan (12-6) was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement. “It was like full extension and I just felt a little tweak or something like that, but it went away immediately,” McClanahan said. “I guess they saw it as I was stretching it out or whatever, but I feel fine. I cannot stress that enough.
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games
There's no real debate about which game is the biggest in this week's NFL betting market. How can you argue otherwise when you get two first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks facing each other?. Do you know what's even better? Folks on both sides of the counter have plenty to say...
Giants' Kenny Golladay is unhappy. What should coach Brian Daboll do?
The new Giants regime wasn't responsible for throwing a $72 million contract at Kenny Golladay, but they do have to deal with the fallout. He's their problem now, like it or not. And Giants coach Brian Daboll had better figure out a way to deal with it before it gets...
NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending
If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
NFL・
Ime Udoka likely facing season-long ban for violating team guidelines
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a season-long suspension for violating the team's organizational guidelines, according to ESPN. Udoka's violation, according to The Athletic, was having an "improper and consensual relationship" with a female member of the Celtics' staff. Udoka — who led the Celtics to the...
