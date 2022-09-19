ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. “He did not want to come out, was not happy about that, but we’re trying to make the best decision,” manager Kevin Cash said. The AL All-Star Game starter and Cy Young Award contender allowed five runs for only the second time this season, pushing his ERA to 2.36. McClanahan (12-6) was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement. “It was like full extension and I just felt a little tweak or something like that, but it went away immediately,” McClanahan said. “I guess they saw it as I was stretching it out or whatever, but I feel fine. I cannot stress that enough.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO