ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Where is Chad Daybell now?

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwkUg_0i1q3htm00
A booking photo shows Chad Daybell. | Rexburg Police Department via Associated Press

The recent Netflix docuseries “ Sins of Our Mother ” documents Colby Ryan confronting his mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, over the deaths of her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. While the series focuses on Vallow Daybell, there is another person involved in the case: Chad Daybell.

Related

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in Daybell’s yard. Vallow Daybell and Daybell have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in the cases of J.J., Tylee and Daybell’s deceased wife, Tammy Daybell. Their joint trial is scheduled for January 2023 in Ada County, Idaho.

Where is Chad Daybell now?

Daybell was arrested in June 2020. When he was arrested , his bail was set at $1 million, on the condition that he remain in the immediate area and wear an ankle monitor. According to East Idaho News , Daybell was booked into Fremont County Jail after human remains were found on his property.

Daybell remains in Fremont County Jail.

According to KPVI , Judge Steven W. Boyce heard a motion from Daybell’s team requesting that the trial be moved from Fremont County to Ada County, due to it being a high-profile case. The Rexburg Standard Journal reported that Boyce ruled to move Daybell’s trial to Ada County (Boise) and that Vallow Daybell and Daybell would be tried together.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
OK! Magazine

Lori Vallow's Ex Sister-In-Law Carried A Pistol Around 24/7 Out Of Fear She Was On Alleged Killer's Hit List

Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of the the late JJ Vallow, admitted she used to be deathly afraid that her former sister-in-law — Lori Vallow, the woman accused of murdering two of her children in a cult-like ritual — was going to kill her. So much so, Woodcock began bringing a weapon with her wherever she went."I would carry my pistol from room to room, so if I went in the shower or something, I'd put the pistol on the counter," she spilled. "If I was in the living room watching TV it would be on the table right next to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Tammy Daybell
Power 105.5 Boise

The Oldest Contestant on Survivor Season 43 is from Meridian, Idaho

When the 43rd season of CBS’s hit reality show premieres on Wednesday night, Idahoans will already have a favorite castaway to cheer for!. In May 2022, 18 new castaways headed to the Mamanuca Islands for 26 days to film Season 43 of Survivor. Mike Gabler, an aneurysm and trans-catheter heart valve specialist from Meridian, was among them! At 52 years old, Gabler is the oldest competitor on the new season.
MERIDIAN, ID
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy