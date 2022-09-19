ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?

League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
dotesports.com

The best Udyr counters in League of Legends

Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
IGN

Mario Strikers: Battle League - 2nd Free Update Trailer

Pauline and Diddy Kong are available now as part of the second free update for Mario Strikers: Battle League. In addition to the new characters, the update features the new Planetoid stadium and new gear. Check out the trailer to see what to expect!
IGN

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 - Announcement Trailer

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 launches on PC on November 3, 2022. Watch the announcement trailer to see features from the upcoming game, including manager creation, scouting staff, customizable 3D arenas, and more.
IGN

How Mario + Rabbids Transformed the Rabbids From Menace to Mascot

When Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani first started working on Kingdom Battle, he was given express instructions from Ubisoft: Rabbids do not, under any circumstances, talk. “I had to gain trust also from Ubisoft, not just Nintendo,” Soliani says. “And Ubisoft told me, ‘Rabbids are not speaking.’ That...
IGN

Shiny Charizard Wins Biggest Pokémon Regional Tournament Ever

It was a momentous weekend for Pokemon TCG player Piper Lepine, and fans of the Fire-Type Kanto starter, as the player from Minnesota won the Baltimore Pokemon TCG Masters Division Regional Championship with a deck featuring the fan-favorite Charizard. And this wasn’t just any Charizard. It was the new Radiant Charizard from the Pokemon GO set sporting artwork of the fire lizard in its shiny form.
IGN

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - The Final Preview

Ubisoft has a daunting task in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - sparking a big enough Bob-ombshell to properly surprise us as it did with Kingdom Battle. But in this final preview, Mario + Rabbids may have the dynamite needed to surprise us all once more.
IGN

Is the GTA 6 Leak Gaming’s Biggest Theft Ever?

This past weekend Rockstar was the victim of an unprecedented leak: 90 videos of in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay were published online after a hacker “illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from [Rockstar’s] systems,” according to the company. The leak already sits among the most consequential...
IGN

Trombone Champ - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Trombone Champ, the trombone-based rhythm music game that is available now on PC. Honk, blow, and toot your way through over 20 songs. Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?
IGN

Gundam Evolution - Launch Trailer

Gundam Evolution is available now on Steam and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 30, 2022. Watch the launch trailer to see various mobile suits in action from this free-to-play team-based first-person shooter game. Gundam Evolution features 6v6 PvP combat...
IGN

SpiderHeck - Launch Trailer

SpiderHeck is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Store as well as Xbox Game Pass. Watch as spiders with laser swords do battle in this launch trailer for the physics-based brawler game.
IGN

Solium Infernum - Official Cinematic Trailer

Check out the trailer for League of Geeks' new turn-based strategy game, Solium Infernum. This reimagined version of Vic Davis’ cult-classic game from 2009 is planned to arrive on PC sometime in 2023. In Solium Infernum, players take turns simultaneously, with each player only able to see their enemies’...
IGN

Solium Infernum Is a 'Reimagining' of a 2009 Strategy Cult Classic

Solium Infernum was a literally hellish multiplayer strategy game that became a cult classic in 2009 – and League of Geeks aims to bring it back next year in a reimagined form. Announced as part of EGX, the new Solium Infernum takes the fundamentals of the indie original –...
dotesports.com

Pobelter dives into why League solo queue is doomed: ‘I just feel miserable most of the time after playing’

Eugene “Pobelter” Park is a professional League of Legends player primarily known for playing for Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming. Just like every other pro player, he’s destined to play solo queue regularly until the end of his professional career to keep up with the previously established standards of reaching at least Diamond each season, staying in touch with the current meta, and lastly, getting more practice. Although the tedious climb comes with the job, Pobelter spoke his mind today on the current state of solo queue.
dotesports.com

Riot officially introduces all 30 partnered VCT teams for 2023

The next era of VCT has its official participants. Riot Games announced today the full list of all 30 partnered teams for the international VALORANT leagues next year. These teams will make up the three 10-team international leagues and will participate in the Sao Paulo kickoff event in February next year.
IGN

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game - Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, an upcoming virtual reality action roguelite game set in Paradox Interactive’s hit galactic universe. Get ready to set out amongst the stars in search of the enigmatic Ghost Signal when the game launches in 2023 for Meta Quest 2. Ghost...
