Callaway man sentenced to prison for shooting at Bay County deputies

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
PANAMA CITY — A Callaway man will spend more than 30 years in prison for firing a gun at two Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to a press release from the State Attorney's Office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, William Kiefer Bradley Egan, a 30-year-old Callaway resident, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and five years for possession of a bulletproof vest during the crime.

Egan opened fired on deputies after they responded to reports of someone shooting a gun on Feb. 2, 2019.

"Both deputies who were shot at that day testified at sentencing about how the experience affected them," the release reads. "They said the full repercussions of nearly being shot took time to sink in, but it brought home the reality that there really might be a day they do not return home from a day on the job."

Two Panama City men:sentenced to prison after car-chase shooting

Panama City man:gets 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting a child, videotaping attacks

The release also said prosecutor Barbara Beasley asked for Egan to receive the maximum sentence not only because he did not seek out treatment for his emotional issues, but because "he knew what he was doing that day when he armed himself, put on a bulletproof vest, walked out the door and started shooting up the neighborhood."

Beasley said this was reinforced by calls Egan made from jail that were played during his sentencing. In them he coached family members of what to say, and he also mocked the deputies he shot toward.

"When you listen to these jail calls, you hear how he really feels about the case," Beasley said in the release. "He had no remorse. He was mocking the deputies. He was mocking the sheriff's office. He took no responsibility for his crimes."

The release said Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register agreed with Beasley's suggestion of a maximum sentence because people should be held accountable for crimes against "the community's frontline defense."

"Other than someone actually getting shot, I don't know (how) it could've been any worse," he said in the release.

