Teachers union leader calls MSCS teacher contracts 'enslavement'

A lawsuit filed in August alleges that the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education asked teachers to sign invalid contracts; according to the suit, the documents failed to contain job descriptions and salary amounts.

The lawsuit was filed by members of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, one of the district’s two teacher unions, on behalf of all members of the organization.

“That’s just an enslavement order,” MSCEA executive director and new board member Keith Williams said of the contracts, since they didn’t include set salary amounts.

Williams said that the contracts were issued during May 2021 but that the suit was just filed because the matter couldn’t be resolved without litigation.

“We were working with them [the district] but we weren’t getting anywhere,” he said.

The suit is by and on behalf of MSCEA members, but Williams said that contracts were served to more than 6,000 teachers in the district.

In addition to the district providing teachers with incomplete contracts, the suit also alleges that educators were “threatened” to sign those contracts as they were.

Williams said that this was referring to the fact that teachers were apparently given seven days to sign the contracts or face termination.

The suit, although it does not explicitly name him, highlights Williams’ unique position as now both a member of the board (the defendant in the proceedings) and the head of a teachers’ union (the plaintiff).

Some have questioned if holding both of those titles could be a conflict of interest, but Williams has denied the accusations.

The suit could also get complicated as it names former superintendent Joris Ray as a defendant. It was filed while he was still technically the leader of the district although, at the time, he was under paid leave pending an investigation into his conduct. The board voted to accept his resignation on Aug. 23.

Ray’s potential involvement in the matter and its resolution is unclear but his resignation agreement makes it appear that he could be called upon to help the district’s defense.

Under the agreement, he would be paid to do so.

In a text, board chair Michelle McKissack deferred to the district for comment as she said that she has no jurisdiction over the matter.

MSCS did not return a request for comment.

Although Ray resigning could complicate the lawsuit, Williams said that it could actually move things forward.

Williams said that before the suit was filed, portions of the union’s grievances — including the claim that contracts did not include job descriptions — were resolved “amicably” between MSCEA and MSCS.

The salaries were the only thing that Williams said the district would not revisit. The suit was then filed to force a response, he said.

“All we wanted was a valid contract,” Williams said.