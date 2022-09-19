ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Royal family united in grief as Prince Harry, Meghan, Sophie Wessex and Prince George all shed tears at Queen’s funeral

By Matt Wilkinson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0Csw_0i1q3Pxa00

THE Queen was known for keeping her emotions in check — but her family struggled to hold back the tide of tears yesterday.

Once outside Westminster Abbey the overwhelming weight of the occasion at the State funeral became too much for some to bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6iRH_0i1q3Pxa00
Meghan appeared to struggle to fend off the tears alongside Prince Harry at the Queen's State Funeral Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rix9L_0i1q3Pxa00
Prince George appeared to wipe away tears with his right hand before taking a deep breath and soldiering on, alongside father Prince William Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SH99j_0i1q3Pxa00
Sophie Countess of Wessex wipes away a tear as she is driven away from the Queen’s funeral service Credit: Photo by Steve Bainbridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psljV_0i1q3Pxa00
The Queen was known for keeping her emotions in check Credit: PA

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s young children, who had cheered hearts by keeping their composure throughout the ceremony, both wept.

Prince George, nine, had stayed calm like his father Prince William during the service but appeared to wipe away tears with his right hand before taking a deep breath and soldiering on.

Meanwhile, his seven-year-old sister Charlotte placed her hands over her face and had to be consoled by her mum Kate.

Prince Harry’s face was etched with grief although he managed to keep his emotions in check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BR9kl_0i1q3Pxa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbPcz_0i1q3Pxa00

But his wife Meghan was a little less restrained and appeared to struggle to fend off the tears.

And outside the abbey after the service, the Duchess of Sussex was seen using a gloved hand to wipe one away from her cheek.

King Charles held his composure well all day.

However, he did appear red-eyed and tearful earlier as his mother’s coffin was placed on the catafalque in Westminster Abbey.

His Queen Consort Camilla proved to be his rock, and even managed to smile at well-wishers as they left for Windsor.

But Prince Edward’s emotions were on full display and he wept openly as he gazed at the coffin.

His wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was on hand to reach for a tissue from her pocket.

But the emotion of the occasion eventually got to her too and she was seen dabbing her eyes in the car on her way to Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QY49n_0i1q3Pxa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245iHI_0i1q3Pxa00

Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who spent much of the past summer at Balmoral with the Queen, was also seen wiping away a tear.

And the wider family who filled the northern transept looked tired and shattered but carried on stoically in the face of duty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCnpG_0i1q3Pxa00
The Queen’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in London Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sob6k_0i1q3Pxa00
Her Majesty's funeral procession reaches its final destination at Windsor Castle Credit: Dan Charity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEKXF_0i1q3Pxa00
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into St George’s Chapel on in Windsor Credit: Getty

#Uk#State
Community Policy