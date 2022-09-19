ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I’m mom to 2 CEOs & a doctor – the exact parenting style I used & the ‘toxic’ method I avoided

By Roisin Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogley_0i1q3GGH00

WHEN it comes to parenting, there are countless techniques that experts advise implementing.

The mother of three highly successful women has shared her first-hand tips, and what styles to steer clear of.

The mother of two successful CEOs and a doctor has shared the parenting style she used, and the technique she avoided.

The mother-of-three explained her methods in an article on CNBC.

Esther Wojcicki's daughter Susan is the CEO of YouTube, while her daughter Anne is a co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.

Esther also has a daughter named Janet who works as a doctor.

When raising her children, Esther implemented the TRICK mentality, which stands for Trust, Respect, Independence, Collaboration, and Kindness.

Esther explained how parents should build trust with their children by respecting their hopes and dreams.

By implementing these steps, you can allow your child to build independence.

"Truly independent kids are capable of coping with adversity, setbacks and boredom — all unavoidable aspects of life," Esther said.

Next, she explained how to successfully collaborate with your child.

She wrote: "For parents, it means encouraging kids to contribute to discussions, decisions and even discipline."

For the final step, Esther added: "Real kindness involves gratitude and forgiveness, service toward others, and an awareness of the world outside yourself."

The mother also detailed the parenting method she avoided while raising her daughters.

Esther, who wrote the book How To Raise Successful People, explained why she considers helicopter parenting to be a toxic technique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zjck_0i1q3GGH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183vRk_0i1q3GGH00

"Helicopter parenting — sometimes called "snowplow parenting" — is when you constantly remove obstacles so that your kids don't have to deal with challenges and frustrations," she said.

Esther said this parenting style disempowers children and hinders their independence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zwq0K_0i1q3GGH00
Esther advised parents to encourage their children to be independent and avoid helicopter parenting Credit: Twitter/EstherWojcicki

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esther Wojcicki
The Independent

This is what happens when you die, according to people who died: ‘I saw my own unconscious body’

What happens to us when we die? It’s a question that has exercised humanity’s finest minds since those humans have been around to have them – and has been recently the subject of a number of groundbreaking scientific studies.Now, an online forum has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.Though the veracity of the answers has to be taken with a small pinch of salt, the answers from what essentially amounts to a large survey on the subject can be broken down into three categories.There are those...
HEALTH
Mary Duncan

Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopter Parenting#Parenting Styles#23andme#Cnbc
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
The List

King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online

When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for the bereft to take at least a few days off from work to care for themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, one of the utmost respected authorities on health and wellness in the United States, says that some of the best ways to cope with a loss so great that it results in grief is to take time for yourself, get extra rest, choose those you spend your grieving time with carefully, and embrace and express all emotions that may come up.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
761K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy