I’m mom to 2 CEOs & a doctor – the exact parenting style I used & the ‘toxic’ method I avoided

WHEN it comes to parenting, there are countless techniques that experts advise implementing.

The mother of three highly successful women has shared her first-hand tips, and what styles to steer clear of.

The mother-of-three explained her methods in an article on CNBC.

Esther Wojcicki's daughter Susan is the CEO of YouTube, while her daughter Anne is a co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.

Esther also has a daughter named Janet who works as a doctor.

When raising her children, Esther implemented the TRICK mentality, which stands for Trust, Respect, Independence, Collaboration, and Kindness.

Esther explained how parents should build trust with their children by respecting their hopes and dreams.

By implementing these steps, you can allow your child to build independence.

"Truly independent kids are capable of coping with adversity, setbacks and boredom — all unavoidable aspects of life," Esther said.

Next, she explained how to successfully collaborate with your child.

She wrote: "For parents, it means encouraging kids to contribute to discussions, decisions and even discipline."

For the final step, Esther added: "Real kindness involves gratitude and forgiveness, service toward others, and an awareness of the world outside yourself."

The mother also detailed the parenting method she avoided while raising her daughters.

Esther, who wrote the book How To Raise Successful People, explained why she considers helicopter parenting to be a toxic technique.

"Helicopter parenting — sometimes called "snowplow parenting" — is when you constantly remove obstacles so that your kids don't have to deal with challenges and frustrations," she said.

Esther said this parenting style disempowers children and hinders their independence.