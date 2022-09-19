Read full article on original website
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
dayton247now.com
City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
Ukrainian family comes to Dayton all thanks to local detective
“My fiance says I didn’t go there to train him, I went there to meet him,” said Det. Roberts.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today
DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
miamivalleytoday.com
Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park
TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20
PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in...
wyso.org
Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio
Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week. . Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books...
ocj.com
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
Construction could impact commute Beavercreek drivers
BEAVERCREEK — Starting today, drivers in Beavercreek can expect to see construction that could impact their commute. >>WWII Veteran Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin to be laid to rest today. Beaver Valley Road will be closed between Old Troon Drive and Quail Run Drive from 7:30 a.m. to...
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
WLWT 5
Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio
The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
lovelandmagazine.com
COVID-19 “High” in Butler and Clermont Counties
In Clermont County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Butler County, Ohio, the community level is High. In Hamilton County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. In Warren County, Ohio, the community level is Medium. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider...
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Body of fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton to be escorted back to Indiana Monday afternoon
DAYTON — A processional escort will return the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession will escort Burton’s body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in downtown Dayton, back to Richmond and ending at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, a Richmond police spokesperson said in a media release.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Council OKs Northpoint Development agreement
TIPP CITY — Monday evening the Tipp City Council voted on a resolution that would authorize the City Manager to enter into a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement (CRA) with Northpoint Development, LLC. for industrial development at 375 E. Evanston Road. Developers have made agreements with the schools for a...
