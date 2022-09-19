Read full article on original website
WCNC
Power restored for thousands in west Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy officials are investigating after over 3,000 customers lost power in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon. The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area near Billy Graham Parkway, not far from West Tyvola Road, officials said. Power was restored for over 3,000 customers...
WCNC
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Charlotte’s center-city apartment boom ranks among biggest in US
CHARLOTTTE — As apartment developments continue to rise in Charlotte, a recent analysis puts the city near the top of a list of places that have seen the most new units constructed in their downtown areas over the past decade. Nearly 13,000 apartment units were added to Charlotte’s center...
WCNC
'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing
HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
WCNC
Now is the time to upgrade your floors with 50 Floor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. September is flying by but before the hustle and bustle of holiday entertaining gets here, now is the perfect time to upgrade your floors. Guenn...
Tepper-led GT Real Estate’s bankruptcy plan advances
CHARLOTTE — The Chapter 11 case for David Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings LLC is moving ahead, and the potential confirmation timeline for its proposed bankruptcy plan is becoming more clear. The entity, which was formed to oversee the Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill, has also won support from key parties for its plan.
Presidents Cup is proving it's more than just golf
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup isn't just about golf, it's also about helping charities across the globe. Unlike most sporting events, players aren't paid to participate in the Presidents Cup. There is no purse or prize for the winner. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
WCNC
Experts say Charlotte housing marking is 'cooling down' even though prices are increasing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to buy a house in the Charlotte metro, you'll want to read this. New data from the Re/Max National Housing Report for August 2022 showed in Charlotte, home sales are down 20% and there's a lot more inventory. A few months ago, it...
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
Check out what Charlotte's airport is building that will cause a bit of traffic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City's airport is getting a crown ... of sorts. Charlotte Douglas International Airport's upper-level roadway will be closing on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. through Oct. 12 at 4 a.m. so a 146,000-square-foot canopy can be built. This portion of the $603-million terminal lobby...
CATS riders can now save money with 'fare capping'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) just announced fare capping on its CATS-Pass app. Fare capping is a flexible, cost-saving option that rewards customers with a monthly pass once they have paid $88, the equivalent of a monthly pass, in eligible fares through the CATS-Pass app.
Charlotte Stories
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte
Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
Debate raging regarding tipping culture in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Usually, a big tip means great service. A bad tip ... not so much. But some people say the so-called "tipping culture" has gotten more convoluted and confusing than ever before. So why is there a debate raging about when and how much you should tip...
What you need to know about the large consignment sale in Mooresville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They say necessity is the mother of invention, and one Charlotte-area mom's creative way to earn money after losing her corporate job has turned into one of the most significant consignment sales in the Southeast. The Green Jeans Consignment Sale is run by moms for moms,...
WCNC
Create healthy habits this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Parkers Plate. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Pumpkin season is back in full swing. Here to tell us how you can enjoy the season and create some healthy habits is Carolina Tarazona, food and lifestyle expert.
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
WCNC
The New York Times loves Charlotte restaurant, Leah & Louise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The New York Times is singing high praise of one Charlotte restaurant. Leah & Louise was just named among the top 50 restaurants they're most excited about in 2022. Here's what the New York Times had to say about the popular Charlotte restaurant:. "At Greg and...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Airport Wins In Top Category For ‘Best Large Airports’
Which North Carolina airport is going to take the top spot? Charlotte and Raleigh always battle to make it on these top lists. So let’s get into it and find out. After the chaos of summer travel most folks dread going to the airport these days, and that’s pretty evident in a new report, which says airport satisfaction is totally on the decline.
WCNC
Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
