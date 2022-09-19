Read full article on original website
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
ocj.com
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
miamivalleytoday.com
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has announced the viewing and funeral times for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton. The viewing will be held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street on Sunday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held the following day on […]
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond Police Department in honor of Officer Burton
CENTERVILLE, Ind. – A candle company in Centerville has made thousands of candles in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. Burton died from her injuries on Sunday night. Warm Glow Candle Company began making the candles shortly after […]
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health
The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
Ukrainian family comes to Dayton all thanks to local detective
“My fiance says I didn’t go there to train him, I went there to meet him,” said Det. Roberts.
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
