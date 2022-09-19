ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

WDTN

Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
ocj.com

190 years of family farming in Shelby County

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting

TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
TROY, OH
peakofohio.com

Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life

MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Troy’s Baby Box being investigated by Ohio Department of Health

The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”
TROY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land

PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
PIQUA, OH
Fox 19

Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH

