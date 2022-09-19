Read full article on original website
Cherokee County re-enters ASWA football rankings
A week after being on the outside looking in, the Cherokee County Warriors have re-entered the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A football rankings. The latest poll was released early Wednesday morning. Coming off a 49-15 victory at Hanceville, the Warriors (4-1) are back in the rankings at No. 9....
Sand Rock wins Cherokee County Junior High Volleyball Tournament
CEDAR BLUFF – The Sand Rock Junior High volleyball team won the Cherokee County Tournament Tuesday night at Cedar Bluff. The Lady Wildcats defeated Gaylesville, Cedar Bluff, and then Centre Middle School in the tournament final. This is the Lady Wildcats’ third tournament win of the year and makes them 18-4 so far for the season.
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia
Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
Motorcycle VS Pickup Truck Crash in Chattooga County, Georgia Near Alabama State Line
Two Chattooga County, Georgia residents were involved in an accident Tuesday – on Highway 337 south of Menlo, just north of the Cherokee County (Alabama) line. Georgia State Troopers said Wednesday the accident happened near the intersection of Carter Road and 337 around 6:00pm – involving a 1994 Mazda pickup truck and a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Troopers said 76 year old Thomas Austin pulled out onto Highway 337 – off of Carter Road in the pickup into the path of Tony Travis Prater, age 64, on the motorcycle.
Lorrie Morgan Headlining Hokes Bluff City Fest this Saturday (September 24th)
Hokes Bluff City Fest Saturday September 24, with Lions Club Breakfast at 7A, Hot Rod Happenin at 7A, along with 70 Vendors, kids carnival rides, entertainment beginning at 3P with Foggy Hollow, Tommy Shields, Congaree Bluff, Albert Simpson, And Headliner, Lorrie Morgan. Free To the Public. Everyone Invited!!
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
Piedmont recognizes officers for heroism and bravery at Tuesday’s council meeting
PIEDMONT – Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson made a special presentation to several officers and a community member Tuesday evening during the Piedmont City Council’s work session. Johnson presented Sergeant James Michael DeVoe Jr. and Officer Cody Quinn life-saving awards for an unexpected cardiac arrest on a traffic...
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
Lakeview Congregational Holiness Church / Homecoming and Revival
Lakeview Congregational Holiness Church in Cedar Bluff will celebrate Homecoming this Sunday (September 25th) starting at 10:30am; there will be special singing by Joyful Sounds. The church will be hosting Revival September 26th – 30th with Rev. Ronald Cook; services start at 6:00 each evening.
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Carrollton native assumes role as commodore of Submarine Squadron Twenty￼
Submarine Squadron Twenty held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sep. 16. Capt. Eric Cole relieved Capt. John Cage as the squadron’s commodore, in a ceremony held at the base chapel. Rear Adm. John Spencer, previous commander of Submarine Group Ten, was the...
70-Year-Old Hiker Dies Following 60-Foot Drop From Alabama Waterfall
On Saturday afternoon, a 70-year-old man was hiking at High Falls Park in DeKalb County when he lost his footing near a waterfall around 2 p.m. Tragically, the hiker slipped off the trail completely, falling 60 feet to his death in the popular Alabama park. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 22nd
Jeffrey Sims, age 50 of Leesburg – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Michael Cox, age 21 of Centre – Failure to Appear (three counts) and a Bond Revocation;. Byron Young, 52 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Probation Reocation:. Star Maloof, age 43 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear...
Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year
Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
33-year-old man killed in Cleburne County crash
A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County over the weekend.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash at Talladega Short Track
TALLADEGA, Ala. — A driver at the Talladega Short Track was airlifted to a hospital early Sunday morning after a crash during a race. The Lincoln Fire Department and EMS crews were working on standby when the crash happened around 1 a.m. The car overturned and driver Jeff Dean...
MISSING: Fort Payne police searching for missing teen
Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
High Speed Chase Out of Georgia Enters Cherokee County Saturday Morning
A high-speed chase out of northwest Georgia involving a white Chevy pickup, entered Cherokee County around 7:00am Saturday. The subject driving the vehicle had three felony warrants out for his arrest,. Cherokee County authorities joined the chase, and that suspect led them down County Roads 16, 22, 155 and 472,...
