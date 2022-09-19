Anyone who shops at Target in Walnut Creek has no doubt observed the progress of the Anton NoMa apartment complex where Fuddruckers used to be. I didn’t realize the name of this complex is Anton NoMa and was confused because I thought that was a person’s name, Mr. Anton Noma. Anyway, according to the online floor plan listings, a 608 square foot studio apartment starts from $2,795 and goes up from there, while a 2br, 2ba will set you back $4,235 or higher. According to the features page, there will be a pool and spa, rooftop deck, social lounge and more. I’m not sure about the parking situation. Is the convenience of being right near Target (and BART) make this a good deal?

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO