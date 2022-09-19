Read full article on original website
Related
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
San Francisco German store saved by loyal customer, will reopen this fall in Noe Valley
"It was very clear that I wanted to keep the name, keep the location."
Why this week could be 'a pivotal moment in SF history'
This week’s Dreamforce conference — the annual convention hosted by the tech behemoth Salesforce — has drawn out-of-towners to San Francisco for 20 years. However, this year’s event is becoming its most consequential yet as eyes are firmly set on seeing a successful Dreamforce come true. Across the city’s tourism and hospitality industries, leaders are banking on a flawless event which they say is a crucial harbinger for luring tourists back to the City by the Bay. The president of the Hotel Council of San Francisco didn’t mince his words: “This is a pivotal moment in San Francisco history.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warmer weather coming to the Bay Area. How hot will it get?
The region is expected to start fall with a warm spell.
How interest rate hikes, stock market dips are affecting Bay Area real estate
Is Bay Area real estate entering a "balanced market"?
Oakland woman charged with selling rainbow fentanyl, other drugs in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A federal grand jury indicted an Oakland woman for traveling to San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and selling illegal drugs. “Rainbow” fentanyl is among the drugs that Cesia Medina-Zuniga, 26, is accused of selling, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said that Zuniga went from Oakland to the Tenderloin “regularly […]
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history
A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning. The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.
beyondthecreek.com
Progress on Anton NoMa Apartments in Walnut Creek
Anyone who shops at Target in Walnut Creek has no doubt observed the progress of the Anton NoMa apartment complex where Fuddruckers used to be. I didn’t realize the name of this complex is Anton NoMa and was confused because I thought that was a person’s name, Mr. Anton Noma. Anyway, according to the online floor plan listings, a 608 square foot studio apartment starts from $2,795 and goes up from there, while a 2br, 2ba will set you back $4,235 or higher. According to the features page, there will be a pool and spa, rooftop deck, social lounge and more. I’m not sure about the parking situation. Is the convenience of being right near Target (and BART) make this a good deal?
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
3 SF homes get $10M price cut in more signs of a cooling Bay Area housing market
Is a $10 million-plus price cut becoming a Pac Heights trend?
More than 200 SF cyclists injured after getting ‘doored’
Noel Morales was pedaling down South Van Ness Avenue and about to make a right turn onto 22nd Street when an Uber’s door suddenly popped open in front of him. Before he could swerve to avoid it, he lost balance and fell on the sidewalk. The Uber’s final destination...
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
I tried to dress myself head-to-toe in free swag at San Francisco's Dreamforce
It worked. Until it didn't.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0