Why this week could be 'a pivotal moment in SF history'

This week’s Dreamforce conference — the annual convention hosted by the tech behemoth Salesforce — has drawn out-of-towners to San Francisco for 20 years. However, this year’s event is becoming its most consequential yet as eyes are firmly set on seeing a successful Dreamforce come true.  Across the city’s tourism and hospitality industries, leaders are banking on a flawless event which they say is a crucial harbinger for luring tourists back to the City by the Bay. The president of the Hotel Council of San Francisco didn’t mince his words: “This is a pivotal moment in San Francisco history.”
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history

A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning.  The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.  
Progress on Anton NoMa Apartments in Walnut Creek

Anyone who shops at Target in Walnut Creek has no doubt observed the progress of the Anton NoMa apartment complex where Fuddruckers used to be. I didn’t realize the name of this complex is Anton NoMa and was confused because I thought that was a person’s name, Mr. Anton Noma. Anyway, according to the online floor plan listings, a 608 square foot studio apartment starts from $2,795 and goes up from there, while a 2br, 2ba will set you back $4,235 or higher. According to the features page, there will be a pool and spa, rooftop deck, social lounge and more. I’m not sure about the parking situation. Is the convenience of being right near Target (and BART) make this a good deal?
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco

As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

