Kimberly Spillman Felter
1d ago
good pic...someone knows her. I hope they out her in jail!! THIEF!!I hope they find her and arrest her for stealing!!
G. S.
2d ago
she want look so fine behind bars. they need to be looking on the streets looks like she hangs out on the streets.
Neshoba Democrat
Man arrested for May shooting
A man wanted in connection with a May shooting that sent two people to a Jackson hospital was arrested last week on drug trafficking and other charges, the authorities said. The man, Chavis Davis, 28, 11080 Road 632, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva. The incident began...
WLBT
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
wcbi.com
Montgomery County Sheriff warns of gravel and asphalt scammers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- Crews are breathing some new life into old scams across the area. The Carroll and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices are warning residents about gravel and asphalt scammers. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scammers are preying mainly on elderly residents by offering work for...
wcbi.com
Motorcyclist likely faces charges after speeding then crashing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A motorcyclist may be headed to jail when he gets out of the hospital. Early this afternoon a Lowndes County Deputy was driving on Highway 45 in Columbus when he reportedly clocked a motorcycle going over 100 miles an hour. The Deputy turned around and...
Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
Neshoba Democrat
Juveniles arrested with guns at Neshoba football game
Two juveniles were arrested with guns at a Neshoba Central junior high football game on Monday evening, the authorities said. Jacarey Clemons, 16, of 611 Christine Street, was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a firearm on school property and resisting arrest, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release.
Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
Man arrested for homicide at Yazoo City apartment complex
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said an arrest was made in connection to the death of a woman. Lavonte Ellington was arrested by Yazoo City police in the Tchula area in connection to the homicide. Ellington was charged with murder. The woman, 33-year-old Margaret Harris, was found dead inside […]
wcbi.com
Student sent to jail for threatening school shooting
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A social media post threatening a school shooting at a Rankin County High School lands a girl in jail. This is according to our news partner WLBT. A spokesperson for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a Northwest Rankin High School student under the...
WTOK-TV
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
wcbi.com
Sheriff’s office hosting community meeting
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office hopes community members will speak up about illegal activity in their neighborhoods. The department is hosting a community meeting in response to the recent increase in gun violence and drug activity in the county. The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:00 pm at the life center at Charity Full Gospel Church in Crawford.
kicks96news.com
A Suspicious Person and a Fighting Family in Leake County
11:46 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on Hayes Street. 2:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to multiple calls about a suspicious person walking along Hwy 25 North near Marydell.
wcbi.com
Man pleads guilty to shooting former sheriff’s son
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a former sheriff’s son will spend the next five years in prison. David Hampton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. He will also be on probation for five years once out of...
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
wcbi.com
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
wcbi.com
Oxford Woman embezzles money from MSU sorority
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An oxford woman will spend 45 months in prison for stealing money from a Mississippi State University sorority. Court records show that 75-year-old Betty Jane Cadle issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation’s bank account to herself and an Oxford business owned by Cadle and her daughter.
