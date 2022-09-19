ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, MS

Comments / 6

Kimberly Spillman Felter
1d ago

good pic...someone knows her. I hope they out her in jail!! THIEF!!I hope they find her and arrest her for stealing!!

Reply
3
G. S.
2d ago

she want look so fine behind bars. they need to be looking on the streets looks like she hangs out on the streets.

Reply
3
Related
Neshoba Democrat

Man arrested for May shooting

A man wanted in connection with a May shooting that sent two people to a Jackson hospital was arrested last week on drug trafficking and other charges, the authorities said. The man, Chavis Davis, 28, 11080 Road 632, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 21, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on September 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva. The incident began...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
YAZOO CITY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winston County, MS
City
Kosciusko, MS
City
Louisville, MS
Kosciusko, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Ackerman, MS
City
Noxapater, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Montgomery County Sheriff warns of gravel and asphalt scammers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- Crews are breathing some new life into old scams across the area. The Carroll and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices are warning residents about gravel and asphalt scammers. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged scammers are preying mainly on elderly residents by offering work for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Motorcyclist likely faces charges after speeding then crashing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A motorcyclist may be headed to jail when he gets out of the hospital. Early this afternoon a Lowndes County Deputy was driving on Highway 45 in Columbus when he reportedly clocked a motorcycle going over 100 miles an hour. The Deputy turned around and...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit Money#Crime Stoppers#Police#Winston Co
WJTV 12

Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Juveniles arrested with guns at Neshoba football game

Two juveniles were arrested with guns at a Neshoba Central junior high football game on Monday evening, the authorities said. Jacarey Clemons, 16, of 611 Christine Street, was arrested and charged as an adult with possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a firearm on school property and resisting arrest, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said in a news release.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for homicide at Yazoo City apartment complex

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said an arrest was made in connection to the death of a woman. Lavonte Ellington was arrested by Yazoo City police in the Tchula area in connection to the homicide. Ellington was charged with murder. The woman, 33-year-old Margaret Harris, was found dead inside […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wcbi.com

Student sent to jail for threatening school shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A social media post threatening a school shooting at a Rankin County High School lands a girl in jail. This is according to our news partner WLBT. A spokesperson for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a Northwest Rankin High School student under the...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Sheriff’s office hosting community meeting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office hopes community members will speak up about illegal activity in their neighborhoods. The department is hosting a community meeting in response to the recent increase in gun violence and drug activity in the county. The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:00 pm at the life center at Charity Full Gospel Church in Crawford.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man pleads guilty to shooting former sheriff’s son

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a former sheriff’s son will spend the next five years in prison. David Hampton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. He will also be on probation for five years once out of...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Oxford Woman embezzles money from MSU sorority

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An oxford woman will spend 45 months in prison for stealing money from a Mississippi State University sorority. Court records show that 75-year-old Betty Jane Cadle issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation’s bank account to herself and an Oxford business owned by Cadle and her daughter.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy