Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car
GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
MSP catch Ohio man who cut tether after he was caught on 4th of July in Northern Michigan with loads of drugs, cash
An Ohio man who was arrested for drug possession and assault charges on the 4th of July in Northern Michigan has been caught after he cut off his tether and failed to appear in court.
Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest
A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
Michigan man arrested after driving 103 mph with gun, needles, meth in car, police say
MANTON, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after police clocked him going 103 miles per hour with a gun, needles and meth in his vehicle. According to the Michigan State Police, the 32-year-old Manton man was pulled over on US-131 near E 10 Road in Wexford County’s Liberty Township at approximately 9:34 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Michigan man charged with intoxicated driving after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, having a weapon, and possessing meth after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph on the highway, officials said. Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, of Manton, was pulled over at 9:34 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16)...
Morley Woman Arrested for Weapon, Multiple Drug Charges
A Morley woman was arrested for multiple drug and weapon charges, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a drug sting operation on a drug house in the Village of Morley. Barb Male, 41, was arrested as a result of the sting for multiple drug and weapon charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Wexford County 103 MPH Driver Arraigned on Meth, Firearms Charges
A Manton driver who was arrested Friday night after driving 103 MPH on US-131 was charged Monday on meth and weapons charges, according to Michigan State Police. The driver, Ronald Williamson, 32, was stopped on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township and showed signs of intoxication, according to MSP. He was asked to perform sobriety tests, but as he got out of his car, troopers found a black pistol near his brake pedal.
Judy Boyer Pleads Guilty to Murder in Clare County Quadruple Homicide
A Farwell woman accused of shooting and killing four people last October pleaded guilty to first and second degree murder Wednesday, according to a Facebook post made on the Clare County Prosecutor Office Facebook page by Michelle Ambrozaitis. The post states that Judy Boyer pleaded guilty for first degree premeditated...
67-year-old man punched multiple times in head during road rage encounter
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A 67-year-old man is recovering after he was punched in the head multiple times Saturday morning by a 25-year-old Benzie County man following a road rage incident. According to 9&10 News, the victim was assaulted in the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot after the two men pulled into the lot.
Top Headlines: Mason County Motorcycle Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Critically Injured
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Read More. A hit-and-run crash in Mason County early Saturday morning left one Ludington man with serious injuries. Read More. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office...
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Fugitive
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who is wanted on multiple charges. The sheriff’s office says Zachary Allen Barron, 37, is wanted on multiple charges. His location is not currently known, but he was last seen downstate in Waterford. If you have any information,...
Arizona man who went fishing with son drowns in Michigan lake after boat floated away from dock
BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Arizona man who went to a Michigan lake to fish with his son drowned while trying to retrieve a boat that floated away from the dock. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) on Dixon Lake in Bagley Township. Michigan State Police...
UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
On Person Dead After Three Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A three car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. That crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg. The Sheriff’s Office says three cars were involved, and there was a fatality, but no other details have been released. Westbound lanes...
Arizona Man Drowns In Gaylord-Area Lake
Michigan State Troopers say an Arizona man drowned while launching a boat in a Gaylord-area lake. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to Dixon Lake in Bagley Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday. They say a Gaylord man and his father were launching their boat to go fishing. The father...
Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter. Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan
The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
Sheriff's Office looks to identify suspect accused of catalytic converter theft in Barryton
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle at a business in Barryton. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 17th. If anyone recognizes the suspect or...
