Wexford County, MI

Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car

GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest

A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
Morley Woman Arrested for Weapon, Multiple Drug Charges

A Morley woman was arrested for multiple drug and weapon charges, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a drug sting operation on a drug house in the Village of Morley. Barb Male, 41, was arrested as a result of the sting for multiple drug and weapon charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Wexford County 103 MPH Driver Arraigned on Meth, Firearms Charges

A Manton driver who was arrested Friday night after driving 103 MPH on US-131 was charged Monday on meth and weapons charges, according to Michigan State Police. The driver, Ronald Williamson, 32, was stopped on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township and showed signs of intoxication, according to MSP. He was asked to perform sobriety tests, but as he got out of his car, troopers found a black pistol near his brake pedal.
UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
Arizona Man Drowns In Gaylord-Area Lake

Michigan State Troopers say an Arizona man drowned while launching a boat in a Gaylord-area lake. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to Dixon Lake in Bagley Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday. They say a Gaylord man and his father were launching their boat to go fishing. The father...
Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter. Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
