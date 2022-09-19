ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and spread for Friday, 9/23

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse grabbed a thrilling 32-29 last-minute win over Purdue in NCAAF Week 3 and the Orange are now 3-0. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -1.5 and will go for their third straight win after they cashed Syracuse -22.5 against UCONN in Week 2. Let’s dive into our Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and break down the spread for Friday’s contest with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
Syracuse.com

PointsBet promo code, deposit bonus and pick for Virginia vs. Syracuse

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. PointsBet Sportsbook is one of the best places to wager on sports this September, and they’re giving all new customers a fantastic sign-up bonus. You can click here to claim PointsBet’s promo code, which awards new users four risk-free bets worth up to $200 each. If you want to bet on Thursday Night Football between the Browns and Steelers or Syracuse’s game against Friday night, click here to claim the PointsBet promo code before kickoff.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Virginia: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Virginia at 7 p.m. Friday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ESPN). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Syracuse.com

Poll results: See which Week 3 football game we will shoot

Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and the fans have decided that will be photographing the football game between Cazenovia and Solvay on Friday evening. The matchup between the Lakers and Bearcats received 46.93% of the vote with 298 votes. This edged out the matchup between Baldwinsville (2-0) and Cicero-North Syracuse (2-1), which received 37.8% of the vote with 240 votes.
Syracuse.com

Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 2?

Syracuse, N.Y. — After putting on a show in Week 2, Jordan-Elbridge’s Jakob Frost has been voted this week’s Section III player of the week. Despite suffering a 28-24 loss to Phoenix, the Eagles’ freshman quarterback still managed to put up big numbers. Frost completed 15 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns for Jordan-Elbridge.
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse football vs. Virginia: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse football hosts its second ACC opponent of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, September 23 (9/23/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Virginia will air on ESPN, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men's basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup

Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
Syracuse.com

11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
