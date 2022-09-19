Read full article on original website
HSD: Applications For Economic Relief Payments Open Monday, Sept. 26
The New Mexico Human Services Department announced today they will begin accepting economic relief assistance applications for low-income New Mexico residents on Monday, Sept. 26. The state legislature appropriated $10 million for the economic relief effort during the 2022 legislative session. Payments of at least $400 will be provided to...
National Pretrial Group Honors State Supreme Court Justice And New Mexico Courts Administrator
Justice Michael E. Vigil/Photo Courtesy Supreme Court. AOC Director Artie Pepin received an award Monday from the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies (NAPSA). Photo courtesy of the Administrative Office of the Courts. Photo Courtesy Supreme Court. Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon accepts Charles W. Daniel Judicial Leadership Award on...
Environment Department Calls For ‘Water Stories’ In Celebration Of 50th Anniversary Of Clean Water Act
In 1972, growing public awareness of the importance of water quality led to sweeping amendments to the Federal Water Pollution Control Act. The amended law became known as the Clean Water Act. This Act established a goal of restoring and maintaining the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation’s waters for the use and benefit of every American. These goals have helped achieve a dramatic decrease in the levels of pollution in waters of New Mexico.
NMSP Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory – Jadis Gutierrez Of Espanola
The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, fifteen-year-old, 5’4” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jadis was last seen wearing a black shirt, and grey pants. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on September 18, 2022, at her residence located on Highway 84 in Hernandez, New Mexico. Jadis is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.
