Update: Laredo Police man accused of firing shots near bar area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for firing shots near a bar area in northeast Laredo is arrested. It happened on Saturday, September 27, when officers heard several shots fired by the 6400 block of Cresent Loop. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ulysses Alejandro Flores.
Accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz appears for evidence hearing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four years after the serial killings of four women, evidence that was collected during the arrest of Juan David Ortiz could be deemed invalid. While his trial isn’t scheduled until next month, the former Border Patrol agent appeared at the 406th District Court for a motion to suppress evidence hearing.
Woman admits to importing drugs in aloe vera jugs
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman admits to importing meth in aloe vera jugs. As part of her plea, Evelyn Fabiola Ramirez admitted to committing the crime. During a secondary inspection, CBP agents found over 80 pounds of liquid meth. Ramirez was hired to move the drugs into the country.
UISD takes part in Adopt-A-School initiative for safer campuses
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In a few days, it will be four months since the shooting of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde. Since then, law enforcement agencies across the state including Laredo and Webb County have been looking for ways to keep their campuses safe. On Wednesday,...
Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a third win in court for the city employee blamed and subsequently fired for allegedly causing the July 2021 city-wide boil water notice. During a hearing on Tuesday, September 20, Judge Joe Lopez reinstated a new date for Tony Moreno to return to work at the city of Laredo. The date is Monday, September 26. The city’s attorney attempted to argue against this, but the judge ruled once again in favor of the original ruling.
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to better the lives of people with autism and special needs. A master plan is being drafted and city officials want your input. The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.
LPD proposes overtime for officers to help ease flow of traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is working on a possible temporary solution that would help with the flow of traffic seen on Mines Road. On Monday, Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino went before City Council for a proposal. It included paying five of its officer’s overtime.
Laredo encourages bookworms to get a library card
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are halfway through the month of September and the Laredo Library is inviting fellow bookworms to sign up for a library card. This weekend, the Laredo Public Library will be celebrating National Library Card Month with a slew of activities going on at the different city libraries.
Water rate increase for Rio Bravo and El Cenizo approved by Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A water rate increase for the residents of El Cenizo and Rio Bravo was recently approved. It passed in the county by a vote of four to one and goes into effect on October 1. The rate will go up three to four dollars annually over the course of five years.
Chemical spill reported near Laredo park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chemical spill in south Laredo has promoted an evacuation near a city park. Fire officials say there is a hazmat situation near the vicinity of 2000 block of Blaine St. As a precaution Benavides Park has been temporarily closed to allow for proper containment. The...
Three vehicle crash reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a Laredo highway Thursday morning. According to Laredo Police a three-vehicle accident on I-35 near exit 1A has caused the closure of two southbound lanes. No word on any injuries at the moment. Authorities are advising motorists to drive...
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A vehicle rolls over after reportedly hitting a fire hydrant in north Laredo Monday night. It happened shortly after nine o’clock by the corner of San Dario and West Village Boulevard near the Bingo building. Witnesses say a woman hit the hydrant which resulted in...
Webb County approves full-time position for Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place Two
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Webb County Judge is expected to receive some much-needed help from a full time employee. During Commissioner Court, Justice of the Peace Precinct One, Place Two Oscar Liendo requested to open a full-time position to help with the extra workload. Liendo says due to the...
Nonprofit organization issues 60-day notice to EPA after visit to Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An EPA visit to Laredo left many in the community wanting solutions and demanding action. Residents of Laredo are desperate for answers after what they say was a disappointing visit from EPA. A nonprofit organization is taking matters into their own hands issuing the EPA a...
National Night Out to take place October 4
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has announced that this year’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4. Every first Tuesday of October, local law enforcement agencies participate in the occasion as they get to know their community a little bit better. This year, mascots will participate in a dance-off. There will be exhibits where kids will be able to get a closer look at the vehicles officers use.
Health expert shares benefits of filler injections
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Dermal injectable filler is a soft tissue filler injected into the skin at different depths to help fill in facial wrinkles, provide facial volume, and augment facial features. With all these different advancements in medicine, health, doctors and plastic surgeons are finding new ways to help...
Laredo to discuss taking part in Air monitoring initiative
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a visit from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Laredo City Council will discuss participating in an air monitoring initiative. During Monday’s meeting, District Seven Council member Vanessa Perez is asking that council agree to participate in order to test for ethylene oxide. Council will...
City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo approved funding as part of the ongoing efforts to monitor the air for ethylene oxide. During Monday’s City Council meeting, members said they would agree to fund the air monitoring initiative in Laredo. This comes after it was revealed possible dangerous...
