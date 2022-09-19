Is Tua a Starter Again? Plus, Why Kyler’s Play Isn’t Sustainable and Trey Lance’s Future With Trent Dilfer.

Read full article on original website
Was Kyler Murray struck by a fan?
There’s a police investigation into whether the Cardinals QB was hit while celebrating Arizona’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Ringer
Here’s What’s Wrong With the Broncos
Despite a Week 2 victory over the Texans, Ben Solak believes there is cause for concern with the Broncos. He breaks down head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s blunders so far this season and talks with The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones about why the hire was made in the first place.
The Ringer
Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Big bounceback last week. Can we get hot and keep it going? It’s the question America needs answered as we head into Week 3. We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule. Lines are courtesy of FanDuel. Stats are courtesy of TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll reportedly FaceTiming with free agent WRs as rotation continues to change
The New York Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016, but not everything is perfect for first-year head coach Brian Daboll just yet. It remains to be seen if quarterback Daniel Jones can prove he's a legitimate franchise signal-caller, and then, there's the wide receiver issue. The Giants...
Sean McVay Announces Rams Player Is Out For The Year
After making his first career start, Sean McVay says offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will be out the rest of the season. According to Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, "Anchrum is out for the year, per McVay." Adding, "Kendrick, Rochell available if BOTH Hill, Durant can’t go. McVay isn’t sure on...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray would ‘shake hand’ of Vegas fan
Kind Kyler Murray sounds like the forgiving type, even when it comes to being struck in the face by a
Fantasy Football Week 3: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em column. Week 2 of the NFL season was absolutely nuts but all good fantasy players know to channel Tom
Robert Saleh Gives Zach Wilson Update as Joe Flacco Continues to Play Well
While Joe Flacco keeps slinging it, New York isn't rushing Zach Wilson back from knee surgery
The Ringer
Week 2 NFL Power Rankings and QB Rankings
Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 2. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Dolphins, and where they should be ranked after their comeback win over the Ravens (2:14). Then, Jason tells Austin which teams he is most wrong about in his rankings (9:35). Later, they pick a game of the week and a shame of the week heading into Week 3 (31:47). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss some of the movement on this week’s QB rankings after some solid performances from some young players (43:25).
