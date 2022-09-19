Is Tua a Starter Again? Plus, Why Kyler’s Play Isn’t Sustainable and Trey Lance’s Future With Trent Dilfer.

Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 2. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Dolphins, and where they should be ranked after their comeback win over the Ravens (2:14). Then, Jason tells Austin which teams he is most wrong about in his rankings (9:35). Later, they pick a game of the week and a shame of the week heading into Week 3 (31:47). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss some of the movement on this week’s QB rankings after some solid performances from some young players (43:25).

