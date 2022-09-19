Read full article on original website
WUKY
CivicLex partners with national non-partisan group for 'Its Your America' community conversation/solution session on digital disinformation
If you participated in one of the On the Table events in Lexington, there’s another opportunity to give some valuable input and craft solutions in your own community coming up next week. Civic Lex and a group called Civic Genius are hosting an event titled 'It’s Your America.' The topic up for discussion: are tech companies censoring people or letting misinformation run wild? For a preview we speak with Megan Gulla, director of programs for Civic Lex and Civic Genius’s Jillian Youngblood.
WUKY
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
WKYT 27
Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
foxlexington.com
Clark County Animal Shelter temporarily changing office hours
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is experiencing temporary changes to its office hours. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the animal shelter said they will be open by appointment only from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 as shelter employees undergo annual training. Normal business hours will resume on Sept. 27.
WTVQ
Salato Wildlife Education Center offering free admission on Saturday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Salato Wildlife Education Center is offering free admission and several family-friendly activities. Doors for the day open at 9 a.m. and events end at 3:30 p.m. The Salato Center will also offer the first 50 children...
WUKY
Lexington mayoral challenger touts affordable housing plan
Kloiber argues, if left unchecked, rising rent and housing costs will push more Lexington workers outside the community, and lead to increased crime and homelessness. The councilman stressed the point at a community forum Wednesday. "We need to make sure that we're incentivizing neighborhoods to stay together and for developments...
WBKO
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
WTVQ
Stuart Hall residents concerned over increase in traffic, safety issues in subdivision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People living here in the Stuart Hall neighborhood in Lexington have some concerns that a new apartment complex on Hannah Todd Place is creating an increase of traffic and safety issues for the community here and they are turning to the city for help. “The...
lanereport.com
Meet Eastern Kentucky University President: David McFaddin
Number of degree programs: Over 100 on-campus and online. How long in position: Two years (also served as interim president from December 2019 to August 2020) • Ph.D., educational leadership and policy studies—Eastern Kentucky University. • MBA—University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. • Bachelor of...
WTVQ
Lexington Public Library celebrates Banned Books Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week alongside the American Library Association. Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 18-24, is held each year to celebrate intellectual freedom. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. A banned book...
WKYT 27
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing three members of the Lexington Police Department. Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing burglary charges in connection with a March 2021 fight at a frat party. Those charges were later dropped by a Fayette County grand jury. If indicted, each player could have faced 10 years in prison.
Police departments escort Officer Burton to Richmond
If you wish to support the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, police said to find a location that is safe along the route. Police reminded supporters not to stop or park along the interstate.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WKYT 27
New traffic signal at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. now live
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new traffic signal on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard is now live. The signal was fully activated Wednesday morning around 9. It has a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club. Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane. No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WKYT 27
Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for a Kentucky sailor accused of setting a fire on a US Navy ship is underway in San Diego. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days in July 2020.
