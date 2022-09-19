Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Mustang boys run second, girls third at Palmer invite
CHAPMAN – A 9:30 a.m. start on Tuesday, September 20 did not impact the McCool Junction Mustangs as they took second at the Palmer invite at Bader Park near Chapman. The early start was due to a heat index projected to be over 100 degrees in the afternoon. Senior...
York News-Times
Storm hosts Elba and St. Edward in volleyball tri
POLK – The High Plains Storm earned a pair of wins at their home tri on Tuesday night over the Elba Bluejays and the St. Edward Beavers. High Plains (10-5) defeated Elba (4-5) 25-14 and 25-20. High Plains defeated St. Edward is straight sets 25-12 and 25-20. No stats...
York News-Times
After falling short against Scottsbluff, York braces for another top-5 test
YORK – Last Friday, the York Dukes gave Scottsbluff everything it could handle for a full four quarters before their spirited upset bid came up just short in a 20-17 loss to the Bearcats, who were ranked No. 2 in Class B in the Journal Star and fifth in the World-Herald.
York News-Times
Timberwolves earn the sweep over Friend Bulldogs
EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves improved to 7-6 on Tuesday night with a dominating performance over the Friend Bulldogs. Exeter-Milligan (7-6) won the match 25-13, 25-12 and 25-12 to drop the Bulldogs to 1-9 on the year. In the three set match the Timberwolves racked up 32 team kills...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest
YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town. Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the...
York News-Times
Broncos climb above .500 mark with sweep of Wilber-Clatonia
UTICA – The Centennial Broncos made quick work of the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night. Centennial which climbed above the .500 mark with the win at 10-9, won the match by the scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-17. Wilber-Clatonia dropped to 3-12 on...
York News-Times
Huskies power past Hawks in three sets
HAMPTON – The Heartland Huskies took the first set 25-23 and went on to earn the three-game sweep winning the second set 25-20 and the third 25-17 in non-conference volleyball play on Tuesday night. Hampton senior Lillian Dose led the Hawks at the net with 10 kills, she was...
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Nebraska men's basketball announces TV schedule
Nebraska men's basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will have 20 Big Ten Network appearances, with 19 being conference play. NU's game against Maryland on Feb. 19 will be available on FS1, while the Nov. 20 matchup between Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be on BTN.
knopnews2.com
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway following reported inappropriate behavior in the Kearney High student section of Tuesday night’s varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out to touch players...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: KHS issues apology for behavior of student section at volleyball game
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School (KHS) administrators have issued an apology for the behavior of the student section at Tuesday's varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. Incidents were brought to NTV's attention stating the Kearney student section was inappropriate and said unkind words to the Lincoln High...
York News-Times
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen out for the season
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s No. 2 running back won’t play again this season. Freshman Ajay Allen underwent surgery Monday from an undisclosed injury, interim coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday. Allen was second on the team in carries (33) and rushing yards (190) through four games while adding a catch for nine yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns, flashing a potent mix of quickness and strength when he had an opportunity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior
KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
York News-Times
Red Report: Joseph to slow down Husker offense; do the 'right thing' in recruiting
It hit Mickey Joseph late in the second half — maybe he could have prepared a different game plan. With Nebraska trailing 35-7 to Oklahoma, Joseph realized that slowing down NU's offensive tempo and huddling more might have helped take away some possessions from the high-scoring Sooners. Given Nebraska's...
York News-Times
Amie Just: Why Joseph fired Chinander, and three more Husker observations
Four games into the season, Nebraska arrives at its off week at a much-needed juncture. It’s been a little over a week since Scott Frost was fired, and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was relieved of his duties on Sunday. With the latter in mind, interim head coach Mickey Joseph...
Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska
Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
York News-Times
Girl Scout's project celebrates ecology and community
YORK -- Bats get a bad rap in popular culture. With frequent appearances in vampire films and haunted house attractions, bats are usually viewed as sinister, creepy or malevolent. The truth is, bats are highly beneficial, providing valuable insect control and pollination services. They are an important part of a...
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
York News-Times
Family Practice of Grand Island
© Copyright 2022 York News-Times, 327 Platte Ave York, NE 68467 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info | Cookie Preferences.
Comments / 0