Stromsburg, NE

York News-Times

Mustang boys run second, girls third at Palmer invite

CHAPMAN – A 9:30 a.m. start on Tuesday, September 20 did not impact the McCool Junction Mustangs as they took second at the Palmer invite at Bader Park near Chapman. The early start was due to a heat index projected to be over 100 degrees in the afternoon. Senior...
CHAPMAN, NE
York News-Times

Storm hosts Elba and St. Edward in volleyball tri

POLK – The High Plains Storm earned a pair of wins at their home tri on Tuesday night over the Elba Bluejays and the St. Edward Beavers. High Plains (10-5) defeated Elba (4-5) 25-14 and 25-20. High Plains defeated St. Edward is straight sets 25-12 and 25-20. No stats...
POLK, NE
York News-Times

Timberwolves earn the sweep over Friend Bulldogs

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves improved to 7-6 on Tuesday night with a dominating performance over the Friend Bulldogs. Exeter-Milligan (7-6) won the match 25-13, 25-12 and 25-12 to drop the Bulldogs to 1-9 on the year. In the three set match the Timberwolves racked up 32 team kills...
EXETER, NE
Elba, NE
Stromsburg, NE
York News-Times

Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest

YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town. Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Broncos climb above .500 mark with sweep of Wilber-Clatonia

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos made quick work of the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night. Centennial which climbed above the .500 mark with the win at 10-9, won the match by the scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-17. Wilber-Clatonia dropped to 3-12 on...
WILBER, NE
York News-Times

Huskies power past Hawks in three sets

HAMPTON – The Heartland Huskies took the first set 25-23 and went on to earn the three-game sweep winning the second set 25-20 and the third 25-17 in non-conference volleyball play on Tuesday night. Hampton senior Lillian Dose led the Hawks at the net with 10 kills, she was...
HAMPTON, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska men's basketball announces TV schedule

Nebraska men's basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will have 20 Big Ten Network appearances, with 19 being conference play. NU's game against Maryland on Feb. 19 will be available on FS1, while the Nov. 20 matchup between Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be on BTN.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: KHS issues apology for behavior of student section at volleyball game

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School (KHS) administrators have issued an apology for the behavior of the student section at Tuesday's varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. Incidents were brought to NTV's attention stating the Kearney student section was inappropriate and said unkind words to the Lincoln High...
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska running back Ajay Allen out for the season

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s No. 2 running back won’t play again this season. Freshman Ajay Allen underwent surgery Monday from an undisclosed injury, interim coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday. Allen was second on the team in carries (33) and rushing yards (190) through four games while adding a catch for nine yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns, flashing a potent mix of quickness and strength when he had an opportunity.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior

KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
KEARNEY, NE
The Spun

Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Girl Scout's project celebrates ecology and community

YORK -- Bats get a bad rap in popular culture. With frequent appearances in vampire films and haunted house attractions, bats are usually viewed as sinister, creepy or malevolent. The truth is, bats are highly beneficial, providing valuable insect control and pollination services. They are an important part of a...
YORK, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln

While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend

ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Family Practice of Grand Island

YORK, NE

