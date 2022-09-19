ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

SpongeBob clothes help police nab suspected burglar

By Skyler Cooper
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkv9P_0i1q08FV00

Tulsa police arrested a man suspected in multiple burglaries at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

Police said several victims had their front doors kicked in had electronics and guns stolen from the Waterside Apartments near 17th and Jackson in west Tulsa.

During their investigation, police heard from more than one of the victims that said the suspect was wearing SpongeBob SquarePants shorts and socks.

Last week, police arrested Edward Price, who they said goes by ‘Smacc Man.’

According to a TPD social media post, several of the stolen items showed up on Facebook Marketplace and the SpongeBob clothing could be seen in the pictures.

Police closed in on Price and served a search warrant at his home. It was there police said they found many of the stolen items and the SpongeBob clothes.

Price was arrested on burglary, firearm and other charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Owasso police search for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are searching for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site, according to an Owasso Police Department (OPD) Facebook post. Owasso Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying these individuals who broke into and stole over ten thousand dollars of equipment and materials from a closed construction site. If you have any information, please call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case 2022-2370. As always, you can remain anonymous.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest man wanted for murder

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday evening, Tulsa police arrested a man charged with Second-Degree-Murder. On Sept. 15, Juan Blanco was charged with Second-Degree-Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Blanco was arrested on Sept. 21. An affidavit said Blanco was dating Jackie Littrell, who’s death in July...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Spongebob#Police#Guns#Nab#Clothing#The Waterside Apartments#Tpd#Facebook Marketplace#Cox Media Group
KRMG

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRMG

Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police in Stand-off at Lee Lake

Bartlesville Police descalated a standoff situation at Lee Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Around noon on Tuesday, Bartlesville PD responded to a call from a third party stating that they were approached by a homeless woman on the Disc Golf course near Lee Lake. Our own Chase McNutt was able to speak to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles about what exactly happened.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy