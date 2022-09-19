SpongeBob clothes help police nab suspected burglar

Tulsa police arrested a man suspected in multiple burglaries at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

Police said several victims had their front doors kicked in had electronics and guns stolen from the Waterside Apartments near 17th and Jackson in west Tulsa.

During their investigation, police heard from more than one of the victims that said the suspect was wearing SpongeBob SquarePants shorts and socks.

Last week, police arrested Edward Price, who they said goes by ‘Smacc Man.’

According to a TPD social media post, several of the stolen items showed up on Facebook Marketplace and the SpongeBob clothing could be seen in the pictures.

Police closed in on Price and served a search warrant at his home. It was there police said they found many of the stolen items and the SpongeBob clothes.

Price was arrested on burglary, firearm and other charges.

