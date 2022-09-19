Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger says Mitch Trubisky did not deserve to be booed, Steelers need more big plays
Ben Roethlisberger knew it was coming. He just didn't know that it would happen during the Steelers' first home game without him under center. It happened with about six minutes to go in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's 17-14 loss to the Patriots, after Mitch Trubisky threw a short pass on third-and-8. Boos rained down from the Acrisure Stadium crowd as the Steelers' offense trotted off the field. Chants for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett shortly followed.
Richard Sherman fires shot at Russell Wilson again
Richard Sherman continues to troll his former quarterback on Twitter
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady not happy about 'ridiculous' suspension given to Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans
If Tom Brady was commissioner of the NFL, he definitely wouldn't have suspended Mike Evans this week for the role that the Buccaneers receiver played in a brawl that took place during the second half of Tampa Bay's 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday. During his weekly "Let's Go"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos Country won’t ride with Nathaniel Hackett’s latest delusional take over in-game gaffes
Nathaniel Hackett’s bad play calling and poor game management were put on the spotlight in the Denver Broncos’ tough win against the Houston Texans in Week 2. However, the head coach doesn’t think those are the problems for his team. Instead, Hackett cited communication issues as the...
Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
Trey Lance won't be away from 49ers for long after ankle surgery
Trey Lance’s development timeline hit a significant snag Sunday when he suffered a fractured fibula and ligament damage that required surgery and ended his season. His rehab process shouldn’t keep him from being around the team though and continuing his off-field work and developing as much as he can with mental reps.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
White Sox playoff outlook bleak after loss to Guardians
Asked to describe his team’s overall effort in Wednesday’s game against the Guardians, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo had a simple response. “We didn't play good,” Cairo said postgame. “They played better than us. Simple as that.”. Cairo reiterated that point a couple of times...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance Sends Clear Message Following Season-Ending Injury
Trey Lance will not take another snap in the National Football League this season. The San Francisco 49ers suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 on Sunday. A devastating result for the youngster out of North Dakota State. Jimmy Garoppolo, in the meantime, will now once again run the...
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3
It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
NBC broadcaster has faith in Bears, Justin Fields
After the Bears' Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, some fans and pundits aren't sold on the team's outlook for this season or the future. But, one NBC broadcaster elected to see the sun behind the clouds. "I feel really good about the foundation, the...
Where do the Bears land in Week 3 power rankings?
Before last week, national pundits corrected their mistake of ranking the Chicago Bears as one of the bottom three teams in the NFL after a hard-fought win over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they've readjusted their correction. After the Bears' Week 2, 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, here's...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0