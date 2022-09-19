ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger says Mitch Trubisky did not deserve to be booed, Steelers need more big plays

Ben Roethlisberger knew it was coming. He just didn't know that it would happen during the Steelers' first home game without him under center. It happened with about six minutes to go in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's 17-14 loss to the Patriots, after Mitch Trubisky threw a short pass on third-and-8. Boos rained down from the Acrisure Stadium crowd as the Steelers' offense trotted off the field. Chants for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett shortly followed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Chicago Bears#The Seattle Seahawks
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3

It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Where do the Bears land in Week 3 power rankings?

Before last week, national pundits corrected their mistake of ranking the Chicago Bears as one of the bottom three teams in the NFL after a hard-fought win over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they've readjusted their correction. After the Bears' Week 2, 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, here's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy