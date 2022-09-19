Ben Roethlisberger knew it was coming. He just didn't know that it would happen during the Steelers' first home game without him under center. It happened with about six minutes to go in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's 17-14 loss to the Patriots, after Mitch Trubisky threw a short pass on third-and-8. Boos rained down from the Acrisure Stadium crowd as the Steelers' offense trotted off the field. Chants for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett shortly followed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO