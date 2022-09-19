ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Norwalk cannabis ordinance gains committee approval

NORWALK — Following 40 minutes of public comment and an hour of Common Council member discussion, the city's cannabis ordinance is set to be approved by the full council next week. During a roughly two-hour virtual meeting Tuesday evening, the council's Ordinance Committee approved the measure with a 6-1...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalkers question Council’s cannabis plan

NORWALK, Conn. — The prospect of retail cannabis establishments in Norwalk inspired questions Monday in a virtual town hall held by the City. One person asked why Norwalk was planning to allow only three cannabis stores; another worried that they’d all be in SoNo. Ginger Katz suggested that there should be warning labels on the products, just like there are on tobacco or alcohol.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk P&Z set to vote on industrial zone changes

NORWALK, Conn. — Proposed industrial zone changes are set to be discussed Wednesday in a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, and possibly voted into new Norwalk law. Advanced by the Common Council in August, the proposed changes would reduce Norwalk’s most intense industrial zone uses by 70%. The...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
NewsTimes

Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road

DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Wilton, Save the Sound to fully remove Dana Dam at Merwin Meadows

WILTON — Frequenters of Merwin Meadows Park near Wilton Center may soon see the beginnings of a stark change as a longstanding dam is set to be removed. The Dana Dam, located on the Norwalk River about 10 miles north of where the tributary enters the Long Island Sound, provides the first true barrier to fish migration upstream, according to Save the Sound, an environmental protection nonprofit.
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven allocates $100,000 for public safety equipment

WEST HAVEN — Members of the City Council asked fire and police officials multiple questions about a proposal to spend about $100,000 in federal pandemic recovery funding on public safety equipment upgrades, but the question that seemed to lead to the unanimous vote in favor was a question they asked themselves: What if it were your child?
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Common Council#The Ordinance Committee
Register Citizen

CT board criticizes West Haven over missing ethics form report

WEST HAVEN — City employees are expected to fill out ethics forms to list their personal and familial relationships with other city employees and contractors. After city officials told the state's Municipal Accountability Review Board that not all employees had filled out those forms, members of the state oversight board requested a list.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Garcia, 2 other insiders finalists for Bridgeport's top cop

BRIDGEPORT — What was billed as a wide-ranging search for a new police chief has resulted in three homegrown finalists from within the department, including Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia. On Wednesday the mayor's office and personnel department announced an outside consultant had whittled down the list of 27 candidates...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Redding, Ridgefield reach agreements in water pollution lawsuits

A pair lawsuits alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act by the towns of Ridgefield and Redding will end next month after the towns reached separate agreements with an environmental advocacy group behind the legal action. The agreements are pending a review by federal regulators and acceptance by a federal district court judge.
REDDING, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Courthouse that is not a courthouse

I know I have no dog in the fight over the closing of the Norwalk Courthouse, as I do not live in Norwalk any longer. But as a Connecticut Taxpayer and former elected official, I have never seen a more bureaucratic release than the one issued by Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III. The Courthouse is not closing but no cases will be heard there. Then the clarifications, he really did not order the Courthouse closed, etc. etc. The reason for the move is to solve the decencies of the operations in the Stamford Court House. Well. If things are not right in Stamford, then he must assume the responsibility for its failures, as he is the person in charge.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Here's what could be in new Long Lots school in Westport

WESTPORT — The new Long Lots Elementary School building could include flexible spaces for students, bigger classrooms and collaborative learning environments, according to new details presented to the school board this week. These, along with other program needs and enrollment figures in the education specifications report, will be used...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford seeks more public input on new community center

WEST HARTFORD — With plans for the new Elmwood Community Center moving along, the town is giving residents and stakeholders more opportunities to share their vision for the facility. “We’ve had a couple of internal meetings. We’re starting to get into the design," Town Manager Rick Ledwith said at...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction

On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Moderator 'unavailable,' Bridgeport primary case delayed again

BRIDGEPORT — An empty ballot envelope and an unavailable election official are the latest twists in the ongoing hearing to decide the winner of the city’s 127th House District seat. With the clock ticking down towards the November general election, Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens was forced to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy