Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Where To Eat In Sleepy Hollow NY This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Norwalk cannabis ordinance gains committee approval
NORWALK — Following 40 minutes of public comment and an hour of Common Council member discussion, the city's cannabis ordinance is set to be approved by the full council next week. During a roughly two-hour virtual meeting Tuesday evening, the council's Ordinance Committee approved the measure with a 6-1...
Norwalkers question Council’s cannabis plan
NORWALK, Conn. — The prospect of retail cannabis establishments in Norwalk inspired questions Monday in a virtual town hall held by the City. One person asked why Norwalk was planning to allow only three cannabis stores; another worried that they’d all be in SoNo. Ginger Katz suggested that there should be warning labels on the products, just like there are on tobacco or alcohol.
Norwalk P&Z set to vote on industrial zone changes
NORWALK, Conn. — Proposed industrial zone changes are set to be discussed Wednesday in a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, and possibly voted into new Norwalk law. Advanced by the Common Council in August, the proposed changes would reduce Norwalk’s most intense industrial zone uses by 70%. The...
Register Citizen
'Is that worth it?': Norwalk cannabis ordinance raises concerns for lone GOP council member
NORWALK — From properly labeled packaging to the desire for more than three retailers, officials answered various questions during a town hall meeting Monday on the city's proposed cannabis ordinance. The hour-long virtual town hall addressed the public’s concerns regarding the allowing cannabis retailers in the city, ahead of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk holds public forum to discuss recreational marijuana sales
Norwalk officials and residents are facing the choice of whether to allow recreational marijuana sales and where to allow smoking in public.
NewsTimes
Danbury's first proposed recreational marijuana seller wants to open up shop on Federal Road
DANBURY — Once the site of an equipment rental company, the white pill box building on the property at 108 Federal Road today sits quietly surrounded by chain-link fencing. But its dormant status may change in the coming months if the owners of a newly established adult-use retail cannabis business successfully secure a preliminary license from the state that would allow the firm to sell marijuana to recreational customers.
Register Citizen
Wilton, Save the Sound to fully remove Dana Dam at Merwin Meadows
WILTON — Frequenters of Merwin Meadows Park near Wilton Center may soon see the beginnings of a stark change as a longstanding dam is set to be removed. The Dana Dam, located on the Norwalk River about 10 miles north of where the tributary enters the Long Island Sound, provides the first true barrier to fish migration upstream, according to Save the Sound, an environmental protection nonprofit.
Register Citizen
West Haven allocates $100,000 for public safety equipment
WEST HAVEN — Members of the City Council asked fire and police officials multiple questions about a proposal to spend about $100,000 in federal pandemic recovery funding on public safety equipment upgrades, but the question that seemed to lead to the unanimous vote in favor was a question they asked themselves: What if it were your child?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
CT board criticizes West Haven over missing ethics form report
WEST HAVEN — City employees are expected to fill out ethics forms to list their personal and familial relationships with other city employees and contractors. After city officials told the state's Municipal Accountability Review Board that not all employees had filled out those forms, members of the state oversight board requested a list.
Register Citizen
Garcia, 2 other insiders finalists for Bridgeport's top cop
BRIDGEPORT — What was billed as a wide-ranging search for a new police chief has resulted in three homegrown finalists from within the department, including Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia. On Wednesday the mayor's office and personnel department announced an outside consultant had whittled down the list of 27 candidates...
Register Citizen
Redding, Ridgefield reach agreements in water pollution lawsuits
A pair lawsuits alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act by the towns of Ridgefield and Redding will end next month after the towns reached separate agreements with an environmental advocacy group behind the legal action. The agreements are pending a review by federal regulators and acceptance by a federal district court judge.
Courthouse that is not a courthouse
I know I have no dog in the fight over the closing of the Norwalk Courthouse, as I do not live in Norwalk any longer. But as a Connecticut Taxpayer and former elected official, I have never seen a more bureaucratic release than the one issued by Chief Court Administrator Patrick L. Carroll III. The Courthouse is not closing but no cases will be heard there. Then the clarifications, he really did not order the Courthouse closed, etc. etc. The reason for the move is to solve the decencies of the operations in the Stamford Court House. Well. If things are not right in Stamford, then he must assume the responsibility for its failures, as he is the person in charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
Register Citizen
Here's what could be in new Long Lots school in Westport
WESTPORT — The new Long Lots Elementary School building could include flexible spaces for students, bigger classrooms and collaborative learning environments, according to new details presented to the school board this week. These, along with other program needs and enrollment figures in the education specifications report, will be used...
Register Citizen
West Hartford seeks more public input on new community center
WEST HARTFORD — With plans for the new Elmwood Community Center moving along, the town is giving residents and stakeholders more opportunities to share their vision for the facility. “We’ve had a couple of internal meetings. We’re starting to get into the design," Town Manager Rick Ledwith said at...
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
Norwalk political briefs: A dying wish fulfilled; NPI, 1TD
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political briefs for you:. Suda elected to replace Romano – granting final wish. Norwalk River Watershed fights 1TD proposal in New Canaan. Mark Suda went to see his dying friend, John Romano, in Norwalk Hospital just to say goodbye, but Romano had a surprise request.
Register Citizen
Moderator 'unavailable,' Bridgeport primary case delayed again
BRIDGEPORT — An empty ballot envelope and an unavailable election official are the latest twists in the ongoing hearing to decide the winner of the city’s 127th House District seat. With the clock ticking down towards the November general election, Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens was forced to...
Register Citizen
Will Greenwich schools add security monitors? First, the district needs to negotiate with its labor union.
GREENWICH – The plan to add monitors to check security feeds and patrol the grounds of Greenwich’s elementary and middle schools is on hold amid negotiations with a top labor union. The Board of Estimate and Taxation voted Monday night to defer consideration of a $619,800 allocation to...
Register Citizen
How does Greenwich feel about outdoor dining? Survey takers say loss of parking spots is worth it.
GREENWICH – The benefits of outdoor dining trump the loss of parking spaces in Greenwich, according to a majority of respondents to town-sponsored survey on public attitudes on eating on the street. The town Planning Department initiated a study of outdoor dining to codify and standardize the use of...
Comments / 0