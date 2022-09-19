ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: Tivona Naturals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Designer Suzanne Wanja of Tivona Naturals shows off her modern African designs for today’s Women Mean Business feature. WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS is sponsored by Shamrock Roofing & Construction.
Fall Decluttering Tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get set for the new season by giving your home a refresh! 1-800-Got-Junk can help you get rid of the clutter so you can start anew!
Fall Planting Tips With Colonial Gardens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall is the perfect time to plant! Landscape Designer, Kathy Bremer, from Colonial Gardens shares tips on what to plant and how to care for your garden this season.
‘One-Woman Band’ Performer At Plaza Art Fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Plaza Art Fair makes its return for the 91st year. Considered the unofficial welcome to Fall, the annual event will celebrate local artists, restaurants, and bands. Contemporary Singer/Songwriter, Erica McKenzie, stopped by Great Day KC to share what attendees can expect this year, plus a special performance of her as a one-woman band.
Win a FOX Swag Bag with Great Day KC

KANSAS CITY, MO — Enter below to win a FOX Swag Bag loaded as FOX prime time premieres for a whole new season of drama and entertainment!. Simply enter your information below, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of two swag bags with a ARV of $194. Enter once a day for more chances! The contest runs until September 25 at 11:59 PM CT.
Navigating Volatility & Your 401(K)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When there’s market volatility, your 401(K) strategy will depend on multiple factors. Craig Gordinier from Jones Advisory Group joins Adriana Davalos and Toni Talley for what you can to do to make sure you’re in a great position.
Take Back Your Life & Lose The Weight

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Slim4Life is your go-to source for dropping the weight! You can be down as much as 20 pounds or more, your first month! Achieve that new found body confidence today.
New Behavioral Health Access Point To Open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Behavioral Health Access Point, from Compass Health Network, will soon open its doors in Raymore. The facility will provide resources and services to people in crisis or struggling with behavioral issues. Crisis Response Clinician Supervisor, Elizabeth Talley, share details about the upcoming opening. September is...
