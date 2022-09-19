ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner 'considering' Memphis mayoral run

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The growing race for Memphis mayor could see another name next month — Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

Bonner acknowledged Monday that he's considering a run.

"I'm seriously considering it. I will make an announcement in October," Bonner told The Commercial Appeal Monday.

Bonner, a Democrat, was overwhelmingly reelected to a second term as sheriff on Aug. 4. He did not face a Republican opponent in the general election and many people regard him as the local leader with the most bipartisan appeal.

His 96,344 votes were the most among partisan candidates running for countywide office. His four years as sheriff and leading the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has given him significant name recognition. And, in a community where crime and public safety often grab the headlines, Bonner’s office lends him the ability to receive significant free media attention.

Election for mayorNext Memphis mayor could have to win a majority of the vote, impacting nascent 2023 race

Bonner acknowledged his consideration of a mayoral run the same day Michelle McKissack, the chairwoman of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education and former broadcast journalist, said she’s also considering a run and forming an exploratory committee.

Both former Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, who is also president of the Memphis Branch of the NAACP, and Downtown Memphis Commission CEO Paul Young have announced they’re running in 2023.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman.

Comments / 20

xxx.
3d ago

He hasn’t done anything while he’s sheriff . What’s he going to do if he’s Mayor . We have enough black leaders that aren’t doing anything about all this crime . We need a strong leader .

Reply(10)
11
