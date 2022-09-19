Read full article on original website
After sad closure, ex-employees of Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe plan to reopen the Emeryville diner
Three former employees will take over ownership of the 20-year-old diner.
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
The Daily 09-20-22 What's in store for the most expensive park in SF history
A project to transform a defunct boatyard into a waterfront park linking 64 acres of open space along the city's often-overlooked far southeast corner finally broke ground Wednesday, after 10 years of planning. The area has been fenced off and inaccessible to the public for three decades – it was even featured in the opening sequence of "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," in which a preacher stands on a milk crate in front of the property, shouting, "This is your home! Do something!" And something is finally being done.
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
Why this week could be 'a pivotal moment in SF history'
This week’s Dreamforce conference — the annual convention hosted by the tech behemoth Salesforce — has drawn out-of-towners to San Francisco for 20 years. However, this year’s event is becoming its most consequential yet as eyes are firmly set on seeing a successful Dreamforce come true. Across the city’s tourism and hospitality industries, leaders are banking on a flawless event which they say is a crucial harbinger for luring tourists back to the City by the Bay. The president of the Hotel Council of San Francisco didn’t mince his words: “This is a pivotal moment in San Francisco history.”
kalw.org
Ground breaks in Bayview for San Francisco's most expensive park
An abandoned industrial site in Bayview is part of San Francisco's massive parks project. The completion of India Basin Waterfront Park will provide sweeping views of the bay and connect open space in the city’s southeast corner. You’ve seen it in scenes from the 2019 film Last Black Man...
Warmer weather coming to the Bay Area. How hot will it get?
The region is expected to start fall with a warm spell.
3 SF homes get $10M price cut in more signs of a cooling Bay Area housing market
Is a $10 million-plus price cut becoming a Pac Heights trend?
New report shows more people are leaving San Francisco than any other metro
San Francisco still leads the country in home buyers setting their sights elsewhere.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
7x7.com
Video House Tour: Sea Cliff manse with private beach access and pool asks $32M
If you found yourself admiring the White House decor during the Obama reign, you'll appreciate this home once owned by Michael Taylor, who led the charge for the former president's residence interiors. The sprawling home is perched on the bluffs of Seacliff with 104 feet of unobstructed views of the...
I tried to dress myself head-to-toe in free swag at San Francisco's Dreamforce
It worked. Until it didn't.
All the features coming to San Francisco's forthcoming waterfront park
What will soon become India Basin Waterfront Park has been an abandoned boatyard for 30 years.
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
sfstandard.com
Marc Benioff Calls To ‘Restructure’ SF Downtown, Adding More Housing
The walk up to the Moscone Center on Day 1 of Dreamforce had a sentimental air, with winding registration lines of techies in Allbirds or t-shirts advertising their favorite enterprise software under Patagonia vests. The city itself seemed ready for the show. Smiling crossing guards directed traffic overflow in SoMa...
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
Dreamforce attendees asked for S.F. restaurant recs, residents answered
Dreamforce, the annual tech conference hosted by Salesforce, begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday at the Moscone Center. It's expected to draw more than 40,000 people to The City, making it the biggest convention in San Francisco since 2019. Newcomers to The City put out calls on social media, asking residents to supply them with the best restaurants to try during their stay. Whether you're a Dreamforce attendee or a resident eager to hit up a familiar spot, we've rounded up the most popular recommendations...
sfstandard.com
The San Francisco Streets Where You’re Most Likely To Be Hit by a Car
Thousands of traffic accidents happen in San Francisco every year, some see pedestrians knocked over, lives lost and cars totalled—but where are you most likely to be hit by a car or get into an accident in the city?. Broadly speaking, intersections are where you’re most likely to be...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
