GolfWRX

Congress members blast ‘pimp’ Greg Norman in meeting at Capitol Hill

On Wednesday, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman met with members of congress to discuss LIV’s current dispute with the PGA TOUR. It didn’t go very well. According to multiple sources, Republican Tim Burchett of Tennessee walked out of the meeting due to an inability to understand Norman due to his accent as well as the “propaganda” he felt Norman was sharing.
