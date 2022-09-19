Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Congress members blast ‘pimp’ Greg Norman in meeting at Capitol Hill
On Wednesday, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman met with members of congress to discuss LIV’s current dispute with the PGA TOUR. It didn’t go very well. According to multiple sources, Republican Tim Burchett of Tennessee walked out of the meeting due to an inability to understand Norman due to his accent as well as the “propaganda” he felt Norman was sharing.
Presidents Cup Day 1: Live News, Notes and Updates From Quail Hollow
Thursday's opening day features five foursomes (alternate shot) matches between the U.S. and International teams, follow along here all day for the latest news.
GOLF・
Greg Norman visits Washington, D.C., to pitch LIV Golf; Tennessee congressman walks out of meeting
On a day many of the top golfers in the world were in Charlotte, North Carolina, selecting matchups and preparing for the 14th Presidents Cup, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was in Washington, D.C., lobbying on behalf of his Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league. “LIV Golf is coming to the...
Times, matchups for World Baseball Classic games at loanDepot park announced. Here’s the schedule
Matchups and times for 2023 World Baseball Classic games being played in the United States, including all 15 games of the tournament that will be held at Miami’s loanDepot park, were announced Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawmakers weigh in on Dem cities blasting DeSantis, Abbott on migrant buses despite bussing homeless
FIRST ON FOX: Several lawmakers weighed in on Democrat-led cities blasting border states for busing migrants to them even though the cities themselves have bussed their homeless out of town. Fox News Digital asked several lawmakers on Tuesday about how blue cities like San Francisco and New York City that...
Media, Democrats slam DeSantis for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane, anti-American'
Member of the media and Democrats criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for sending two planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard during multiple appearances on CNN, MSNBC, NBC and ABC on Sunday. New York City Mayor Eric Adams appeared on CNN's "State of the Union," MSNBC's "The Sunday Show" and ABC's...
Fox News
792K+
Followers
183K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0