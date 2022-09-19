ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC’s coverage of this historic event was a triumph… but not for the reason you’d think

By Ally Ross
ON momentous days, like the Queen’s funeral, you tend to swallow any reservations you may have about Auntie and watch proceedings on the BBC.

Not because ITV’s coverage, fronted by the superb Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby, will necessarily be inferior, or because the BBC’s version, fronted by Huw Edwards and Kirsty Young, will automatically be superior.

Huw Edwards presented the BBC's superb coverage of the Queen's funeral service with minimal commentary

It’s just all down to tradition.

You know that if you tune into BBC1 they will bring a degree of unity, reverence and dignity to the solemn occasion.

They will, however, also bring Gyles Brandreth.

In fact, the former MP is practically written into the constitution these days.

Why? I’m not 100 per cent sure, but I think it’s got something to do with taking the edge off a “solemn but not gloomy” event, which Gyles attempted to do by dropping in nuggets like: “The Queen appeared in three or four pantomimes playing the principal boy.”

She did? With who? Vicki Michelle and Darren Day, at Bradford’s Alhambra theatre?

First I’d heard of such a thing, but I let it go, along with the presence of other random celebrities, like Alan Titchmarsh and Dame Kelly Holmes, and the stream of Royal clichés, on account of my feeling that the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s death has been exceptional.

For ten days it’s been providing a round-the-clock news service and for most of that time it’s had very little information to sustain broadcasts.

So it’s been flanneling for its life.

A very difficult thing to do, on live television, as reporter JJ Chalmers discovered yesterday when he asked one of the naval ratings involved in the ceremony: “What does it mean to be honoured that way?”

Answer: “I’m honoured.”

It also had to endure the usual criticism from political obsessives, on all sides of the republican/monarchy and Scottish independence debates, who cannot drop their tiresome compulsions for a single second and see bias in everything, from the commentary to the Duke of Argyll’s knicker elastic.

Like the Queen herself, it rose above this tiresome din and then earned my eternal gratitude with yesterday’s announcement, from Huw Edwards, that BBC1 would be covering the actual funeral service “with minimal commentary, as we think this is the most respectful way of covering a state funeral”.

A decision that probably went against all the natural instincts of TV people, who always assume they’ll improve things — but it turned out to be an inspired one.

Without any intrusion, every gesture, word and musical choice was enhanced, from the taut expression on King Charles III’s face, to the piper’s exquisite rendition of Sleep Dearie Sleep, which will stay with me forever.

Against my own expectations, they maintained their silence for the funeral procession and outside Westminster Abbey, which meant the only thing we heard was the British Armed Forces, who choreographed everything to utter perfection, and the only other thing we saw was the Queen’s devoted public, who’d come to honour the one constant in all our lives for a final time.

It’s to the BBC and television’s eternal credit that they allowed the viewing public to experience this historic, very personal and beautiful moment in total silence.

And then she was gone.

