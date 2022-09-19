New England company takes over management of Berea's Boone Tavern

Change has come to an iconic central Kentucky hotel and restaurant.The Historic Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant is now under new management. New England-based Olympia Hotel Management company is taking over the operation of the facility that is owned by Berea College. It opened in 1909 in the center of Berea and it was named for Kentucky explorer Daniel Boone.The Colonial Revival-styled building is a part of the National Register of Historic Places. It has hosted many well-known guests including President Coolidge, automaker Henry Ford, the Dalai Lama, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, and poet Maya Angelou.In a news release, Berea College President Lyle Roelofs is quoted as saying Olympia Hotel Management has achieved great success in managing hotels on college campuses like Duke, the University of Chicago, Kent State, Oberlin College, and Swarthmore College.