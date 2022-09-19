ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

New England company takes over management of Berea's Boone Tavern

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

Change has come to an iconic central Kentucky hotel and restaurant.The Historic Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant is now under new management. New England-based Olympia Hotel Management company is taking over the operation of the facility that is owned by Berea College. It opened in 1909 in the center of Berea and it was named for Kentucky explorer Daniel Boone.The Colonial Revival-styled building is a part of the National Register of Historic Places. It has hosted many well-known guests including President Coolidge, automaker Henry Ford, the Dalai Lama, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, and poet Maya Angelou.In a news release, Berea College President Lyle Roelofs is quoted as saying Olympia Hotel Management has achieved great success in managing hotels on college campuses like Duke, the University of Chicago, Kent State, Oberlin College, and Swarthmore College.

Comments / 1

Related
lanereport.com

Meet Eastern Kentucky University President: David McFaddin

Number of degree programs: Over 100 on-campus and online. How long in position: Two years (also served as interim president from December 2019 to August 2020) • Ph.D., educational leadership and policy studies—Eastern Kentucky University. • MBA—University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. • Bachelor of...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Berea, KY
Berea, KY
Business
State
Kentucky State
Berea, KY
Lifestyle
harrodsburgherald.com

Oktoberfest Returns—Bigger And Better—Friday, Sept. 30

Organizers say there are only two words you need to describe the sixth annual Oktoberfest, which returns to downtown Harrodsburg next week: bigger and–hopefully–better. The festival is not only physically bigger, with the addition of a second stage and a Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church, the three-day festival has grown so big it can’t even be confined to one month. That’s right, Oktoberfest starts this year in September, on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.
HARRODSBURG, KY
lanereport.com

Rose Street renovation project to be named Alumni Commons

A plan to name the Rose Street Redevelopment Park Project as Alumni Commons was approved by the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The $9 million development project located between Columbia Avenue and Huguelet Drive is expected to be completed by July 2023 and will include outdoor classrooms, terraced lawn seating, a water fountain feature, patio and garden areas, and other installations.
LEXINGTON, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know There’s a City in Kentucky That Celebrates Honey Bun Day?

London, Kentucky is gearing up for a sweet celebration. October 8th is Honey Bun Day and will celebrate the city's rich (pun intended) history. It was 1953 that the Griffin Pie Company was founded in London, which sits in Laurel County, Kentucky. Flowers Bakery took control back in 1983 and, for the last forty years, they've been churning out honey buns, donuts and more. Here's a fun and delicious fact for you. That bakery in London is capable of producing 1.3 billion honey buns a year. And, yes! That's "billions" with a "B"!
LONDON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Dalai Lama
Person
Henry Ford
WKYT 27

Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
WINCHESTER, KY
traveltasteandtour.com

London, Kentucky

Discovering your outdoor adventure just became a reality in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest. London Kentucky has you covered to check things off your adventure bucket list. Hiking. The casual hiker or thru back-backer can easily access the Sheltowee Trace National Recreational Trail. Named “Best Kid Friendly...
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WINCHESTER, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Berea College#New England#Swarthmore College#Oberlin College#Linus Business#Hotels#Olympia Hotel Management#The University Of Chicago
WTVQ

Lexington Public Library celebrates Banned Books Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week alongside the American Library Association. Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 18-24, is held each year to celebrate intellectual freedom. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. A banned book...
LEXINGTON, KY
Pyramid

Zito: Joe Biden has a Versailles problem

VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania — As if to emphasize that this river town of 1,200 has zero in common with the royalty that once ruled at the eponymous location outside Paris, royalty far removed from the concerns and the despair of its people, this Youghiogheny River town is pronounced in its own unique Appalachian way: Ver-sales.
VERSAILLES, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WEHT/WTVW

Two local educators honored at Frankfort

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

5 UK football players sue Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five University of Kentucky football players filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a Lexington police officer. Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were University of Kentucky student-athletes who in 2021 were facing charges related to a fight at an Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house party. The charges were dropped the same year by a Fayette County Grand Jury, who determined the charges against the players were “false and fabricated,” according to a press release.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
135K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy