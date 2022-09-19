ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WPI graduate students the latest seeking to unionize

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLatn_0i1pyrqJ00

WORCESTER — After rallying support for their unionization efforts on the sidewalk near Boynton Hall on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute campus Monday, members of the WPI Graduate Workers Union walked into the administration building to file their union recognition paperwork.

The group, which has been working with the United Auto Workers Region 9A the last two years, is looking to get, among other things, an increase in wages, improved health care coverage, and protection from harassment and bullying.

"We've been waiting a long time. … It's really nice to look forward to the future," said Sabine Hahn, a fifth-year doctorate student and union organizer. "I look forward to having our union get officially certified … of course, moving towards an election."

WPI is the latest campus to have graduate student workers unionize, joining the ranks of nearby Clark University and other schools across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0VSa_0i1pyrqJ00

Hahn, who helped begin laying the groundwork in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic started, said she became motivated after finding out that health coverage had been downgraded.

Looking at other universities where students were already unionized, she saw how things were handled differently, such as at Brown University, where students received COVID-19 relief, she said.

"Having a union gives us a voice to prioritize the changes on campus," Hahn said. "With a contract, we'd know the changes years in advance."

She began speaking to more and more graduate student workers around campus, as well as the WPI chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which paired her up with its union representative.

John Sanbonmatsu, a WPI professor and president of WPI’s American Association of University Professors chapter, spoke in support of the graduate student workers union at Monday's rally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lyzt_0i1pyrqJ00

"Graduate students are seen but not heard, or even not seen and not heard," Sanbonmatsu said. "Now, today, you're making yourselves heard and that will never change. There's no going back."

Hahn also began reaching out to other graduate student worker unions at other universities.

"It was when we talked to Harvard (University) that we got a chance to talk with the UAW," Hahn said. "Ultimately, we really liked how they handled their union campaigns. Not only that, but the UAW is the largest, as far as academic unions, so they have a lot of power … having that power was essentially what we wanted to back us up."

In April 2022, students began signing union authorization cards. After two weeks the group had 50% of the cards signed, and by week three had a supermajority, with 75% of cards signed. The group has amassed more than 500 members since then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQ2qe_0i1pyrqJ00

Beverly Brakeman, director of the UAW Region 9A, which covers union workers from several industries in New England, New York and Puerto Rico, said during the rally that the union represents more than 70,000 student workers and more than 100,000 academic workers.

"Our hope is that the university remains neutral and doesn't run an anti-union campaign," Brakeman said. "The best we would ask of WPI is to be respectful of their process here and allow the workers to have a fair and democratic process of voting for their union, and then to sit down and bargain a fair contract."

Interim Provost Art Heinricher, who was present for the rally, released a statement Monday afternoon saying the university would acknowledge the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election process and work to collaborate to ensure they "follow their procedures in the spirit of collaboration.

"WPI graduate student workers are a vital part of our community, and we support their rights to organize and hold an election to decide whether they will be represented by a union," Heinricher said. "The university also acknowledges the NLRB election process as the most democratic method to determine voter preference, and we believe that all students who would be represented by the union should have the opportunity to participate in a secret ballot election conducted by the NLRB."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wWxI_0i1pyrqJ00

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: WPI graduate students the latest seeking to unionize

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baystatebanner.com

UMass students carry schools’ debt

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. During Vanessa Snow’s four years at UMass Amherst, new buildings went up almost as fast as her tuition: A new student union, new luxury dorms to attract out-of-state students, a residential cluster for the Honors College, several new science buildings.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags

School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity

Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news.  Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Worcester, MA
Education
Worcester, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Batista: City will fund interpreters at struggling Family Health Center of Worcester

WORCESTER — In a city where 55 different languages are spoken, a robust interpreter team is required for a health center that focuses on vulnerable minority populations to be effective. Thanks to $200,000 in funding from the city, the Family Health Center of Worcester was able to reinstate its interpreters Monday, more than two months earlier than expected. ...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpi#Union Workers#Linus Graduate School#Graduate Students#Unionization#Linus College#Clark University#Brown University
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’

Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
miltonscene.com

Milton High School ranked 69th in Massachusetts, by Boston Magazine

Milton High School ranked 69th in Massachusetts, by Boston Magazine. A recent Boston Magazine article ranked Milton, MA’s High School 69th in Massachusetts. In “The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston,” Milton High School ranked three behind neighboring Dedham(66th), and six behind Quincy (69th). Canton and Braintree settled in at 77th and 78th, respectively.
MILTON, MA
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
HAVERHILL, MA
WTNH

Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
AGAWAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy