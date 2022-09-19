ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'It starts with me' Raiders coach Josh McDaniels after overtime loss to the Cardinals

By Peter Holland Jr., The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

Comebacks were the story of a wild Week 2 in the NFL . Unfortunately for Josh McDaniels and his Las Vegas Raiders, they were on the wrong side of a comeback. The Raiders lost to the Arizona Cardinals 29-23 in overtime , dropping them to 0-2. The Cardinals overcame a 20-0 deficit, outscoring the Raiders 23-3 in the second half.

“We got a lot of things we will be able to learn from,” McDaniels told Raiders media after the game. “We have to start learning and winning at the same time. That’s important for us, but we’re going to learn something from this as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mkn3Y_0i1pylnB00

McDaniels took accountability for the overtime loss, He remains confident in his team as the Raiders now focus on the Tennessee Titans this week.

"It starts with me," McDaniels said after the game. "I've got to do a better job of helping us to finish these kinds of things out if you get ahead and that's what we're going to work hard to do as we go forward."

Thayer Munford Jr. stepped in for injured Jermaine Eluemunor

Rookie offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. of Massillon stepped in at right tackle after Raiders starter Jermaine Eluemunor suffered a hip injury in the loss to the Cardinals. Munford Jr. ended up playing 28% of the team's offensive snaps. Munford has seen action on the line in both games this season, as the former Ohio State Buckeye awaits his first NFL start.

Up next: at Tennessee, 1 p.m., Sunday

More: Browns vs Jets snap counts: Game reps together not the issue for much-maligned secondary

Dominique Robinson recovers fumble against Green Bay Packers

McKinley graduate Dominique Robinson didn't have the big numbers for the Bears he produced a week earlier in his NFL debut. The rookie defensive lineman, though, did help contribute one big play in Chicago's 27-10 loss at Green Bay on 'Sunday Night Football.'

Robinson, who played 31% of Chicago's defensive snaps, recovered a fumbled hand-off exchange between Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones. A week ago in a win over the 49ers, Robinson produced 1.5 sacks among his seven tackles in earning the second-highest rookie grade of 89.1% , according to Pro Football Focus.

“This is the NFL. Everybody has good players. We’re going to face that every week, and the young guys are in there for a reason,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus told the media Sunday night. “The experience they are getting right now is invaluable to our football team, so they are going to continue to play, and they are going to continue to get better and perform well. Tonight wasn’t the best night for some of these guys, but coaching players, we got to do a better job.”

Robinson is part of a trio of edge rush rushers that includes Pro Bowler Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson. Quinn and Gipson combined for three sacks Sunday. Robinson showed some versatility to help create matchup issues by lining up inside on some plays.

Up next: vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Sunday

Ashton Dulin delivers career highs for Colts in Week 2

Former Malone University star receiver Ashton Dulin had his most productive game as NFL wide receiver in Week 2. He was targeted seven times, making five catches for 79 yards — all career highs — for the Indianapolis Colts in their 24-0 loss the Jaguars .

Through two games, Dulin has eight catches for 125 yards. The fourth-year pro had never caught more than two passes in a game prior to this season.

Up next: vs. Kansas City, 1 p.m., Sunday

Jamal Davis II returns to the CFL

Whether or not things work out again in the NFL for Jamal Davis II this year, one thing is for sure, he has a place in the Canadian Football League. On Saturday, the former McKinley star signed back with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL. Montreal is 5-7 this season, second in the CFL's East Division. The Alouettes host Hamilton at 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Davis spent a chunk of this past offseason with Los Angeles Chargers, but did not make their final 53-man roster. He made a name for himself in the CFL last season after registering 17 tackles, four sacks and a defensive touchdown.

“Throughout the whole training camp & preseason, I put my heart & body on the line day in and day out,” Davis wrote on Twitter following his release. “(I) Earned the respect of my peers, and I’m happy about that. I’m devastated about the outcome because it not only impacts me, it impacts my family. It’s still a job. I trust God. Head Up”

More: 'It just didn't go in': Cade York's miss, onside kick miscue play key roles in Browns loss

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 'It starts with me' Raiders coach Josh McDaniels after overtime loss to the Cardinals

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Jets#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Massillon#Ohio State Buckeye
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Raiders-Titans

Two teams that made last year's NFL playoffs enter this Week 3 matchup winless. The Las Vegas Raiders head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Nissan Stadium. After heading into halftime of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals up 20-0, the Raiders...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy